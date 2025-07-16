Collage Group Unveils New Growth Audience Innovations that Give Brands an Unparalleled Advantage in Building Relevance while Achieving Higher Media Efficiency

Bethesda, MD, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collage Group, the leading cultural intelligence engine, today announced the release of new data-rich culturally centric enhanced Audience Profiles, empowering brands to identify, reach, and build cultural relevance with America’s most influential and fastest-growing consumer segments. These new tech tools and insights help brands act with clarity and purpose from the start with marketing strategy and throughout the creative and media execution.

The Size of an Unmissable Market Opportunity

The economic influence of Multicultural Americans is accelerating faster than ever. Hispanic consumers alone are projected to wield $2.8 trillion in buying power by 2026 (source: UGA, The Multicultural Economy). Over half of Gen Z is multicultural, and by 2029 their spending power will surpass that of Boomers. Gen Alpha—more than 44 million strong and growing—is already shaping household spend and brand choices, with 73% of parents saying their kids are the first ones to tell them about new or popular things. These segments are driving the increases in buyer power across nearly every category, making them an imperative for growth.

Brand Growth with a Stronger ROI

Collage’s first of its kind Audience Profiles leverage deep cultural data and insights to help brands identify and understand their unique growth opportunities. Unlike traditional audience providers who just start with media targeting and add psychographics as an afterthought, Collage makes Audiences more actionable—by uncovering what actually drives consumer decisions. With the size of each segment (bi-demographic, culturally relevant, or custom to a brand), these profiles start with values and beliefs and expand to culturally grounded psychographics, passion points, fandom, brand love, behaviors, and demographics. In addition, the new data on both Index and Reach allow insights and marketing professionals to size both the total opportunity and differences between segments.

“In the midst of increased American consumer fragmentation and polarization, diverse audiences continue to drive category growth across most industries,” said David Wellisch, CEO and Co-Founder of Collage Group. “As a result, brands need to rely on culturally fluent understanding of their target audiences to effectively and efficiently resonate and win the hearts and minds of American consumers. These are not future trends—they are today’s reality. Our approach, grounded first in cultural insight rather than just media behavior, gives marketers the actionable intelligence they need to unlock their full growth with speed and confidence.”

Actionable Brand-specific Growth Opportunities

Collage’s Audience Profiles include bi-demographic Audiences, Culturally Relevant Audiences, and Brand Opportunity segments—audiences with positive brand favorability and clear purchase intent. These Audiences are curated to surface high-potential incremental new targets. Collage helps marketers prioritize exactly where to invest for maximum impact. This unique approach empowers brands to build stronger relevance with the consumers who matter most while achieving higher media efficiency and driving measurable ROI.

Brands can also build and explore any Custom Audience they want by combining traits, behaviors, or intent signals from Collage’s 26 billion proprietary data points. Each Audience Profile includes complete insight to all the audience traits and behaviors, sortable by Index or Reach, so users can instantly see which attributes are most distinctive or widely shared. This flexibility helps marketers tailor messaging, prioritize activations, and identify opportunities that align with either precision targeting or broad appeal. Media habits including audio, video, streaming, and social are integrated into each profile as well, with differences highlighted so marketers can optimize their media spend.

Best in Class Data Visualization and Portability

All of Collage’s research is available in Spark, cut by extensive filters including multicultural, generational, gender and sexuality demographic data—as well as geo-location, urbanicity, HH size and income, disability, political views, veteran status, and more. New Spark tools and data visualization now allow users to rebase and change chart views—as well as easily export and share insights for their teams and stakeholders. The data portability benefits also are available in fluen.ci for all the brand and audience profile views, maximizing the impact of bringing the actionable insights to life.

Cultural Shifts Shaping the Future

Collage’s cultural intelligence engine is always on, constantly updated, and refreshed real-time. Its proprietary data on evolving consumer behaviors and purchase influences of multicultural, generational, gender and sexuality, and parenting segments, including new research on the Gen Alpha segment, is curated into actionable insights on growth opportunities for each brand. Collage’s new insights, data, and Audience Profiles help marketers decode what this means for their brand positioning, creative campaigns, hyper-focused media targeting, and product innovation. As spending power accelerates for growing these segments, Collage continues to innovate, providing the world’s leading brands with the ROI-focused insights they need to translate cultural understanding into measurable brand growth.

About Collage

Collage is the only cultural intelligence engine that fuses consumer, industry, and brand data to provide brands with insights on the why behind consumers’ behaviors—so they can act quickly to fuel growth. The company’s data science engine provides unrivaled depth of cultural insight from 26 billion primary data points. With access to head-to-head brand, category, and industry competitive assessments plus original, consumer-driven studies and weekly additions, the world’s leading brands rely on Collage to get a deep understanding of how to drive brand love and business growth by tapping into culture. The curated, always-on, easy-to-use digital access is flexible and cost-efficient for business needs. Founded in 2009, Collage has always held culture at the company’s core. Collage is a National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified minority-owned small business.