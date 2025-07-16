EXL announces availability of EXL Code Harbor™ and EXL Smart Agent Assist™ in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, announced the availability of its Code Harbor™ (“Code Harbor”) and Smart Agent Assist™ (“Smart Agent Assist”) solutions in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including EXL’s AI-powered code migration and real-time conversational insights and agent assist solutions, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agentic AI integration initiatives.

EXL’s Code Harbor helps organizations streamline the code migration process by orchestrating multiple AI agents including those for code comprehension, data cleaning, data lineage, code conversion and code validation, resulting in accelerated delivery, reduced costs, and higher accuracy. EXL’s Smart Agent Assist enhances customer service operations by orchestrating multiple intent recognition AI agents with real-time conversational insights, automated call summaries and smart audits that enable customer service centers to deliver personalized and efficient experiences in addition to improving first call resolution, boosting agent productivity and reducing average handling time.

“By offering Code Harbor and Smart Agent Assist in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a highly scalable, efficient and compliant way to embed EXL’s agentic AI solutions into their workflows,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, executive vice president and chief data and AI officer at EXL. “Our customers in insurance, banking and finance, healthcare, retail and other industries are already using these capabilities to improve workflows, reduce costs and deliver better customer experiences, demonstrating the real-world value of our agentic AI solutions.”

Based on internal studies, Code Harbor helps customers reduce code migration time on average by 35% over manual migrations, while reducing code compute time and memory usage generally by 25% and driving a 10% reduction in query plans. Additionally, analysis shows that Smart Agent Assist delivers typically a 12-15% reduction in contact center agent handling time, enhancing overall resource utilization and minimizing after-call work, ordinarily leading to a 20% decrease in service costs.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.



To learn more about Code Harbor and Smart Agent Assist in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=4dcbd65f-ce73-4978-80e5-4953047fd369. To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation, recessionary economic trends, and ability to successfully integrate strategic acquisitions, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

