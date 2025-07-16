Re-Introducing the Rubik’s® WOWCube®, a New Spin on the Beloved Puzzle from Leading Global Children’s Entertainment Company Spin Master and Cubios

SARASOTA, Fla., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handheld tech innovator Cubios Inc. is excited to reveal a collaboration with leading global children’s entertainment company Spin Master, introducing a brand-new iteration of a beloved Rubik’s® Cube: the Rubik’s® WOWCube®. The Rubik’s WOWCube is a new handheld smart device and gaming platform that’s set to turn the gaming and tech world upside down (and on its side…you see where we’re going with this) by offering an innovative hardware experience for gamers and tech enthusiasts of all ages.





Inspired by the iconic 1980s toy, the Rubik's WOWCube comprises a set of rotatable cubes — except this time, each side houses four screens and a series of gyroscopes, opening up a realm of new interactive possibilities. Shake up classics like Space Invaders and Cut the Rope, get a whole new perspective on viral hits like 2048, or discover all-new games and apps designed to engage your hands and mind in equal measure.

The Rubik’s WOWCube also hosts a software aspect, built as a platform for developers to create and upload their games, apps, and more. Designed as an open platform, Rubik’s WOWCube empowers developers to create original games, utilities, and interactive experiences. The built-in SDK and developer portal open a new frontier of tactile, physics-based digital design, with tools and support to help creators bring ideas to life in 3D space.





“We’re incredibly excited to bring the Rubik’s WOWCube to a wider audience,” said Max Filin, Co-Founder and CEO of Cubios Inc. “The original WOWCube taught us a lot about designing a new way to experience gaming and designing a new platform for developers to build upon. In the two years since we launched the original, we listened to the feedback we received and used it to improve not just the product, but also our approach to how we designed it. This iteration not only implements all our learnings but is also now officially part of the iconic Rubik’s family.”

In addition to giving the original 3D puzzle a new twist, the Rubik’s WOWCube is also proudly authenticated by STEM.org . This endorsement further supports the team’s goal for the WOWCube to be both an engaging gadget and a unique, hands-on device that transforms daily entertainment into a cognitive workout.





To keep up with the latest updates on Rubik’s WOWCube and ensure you’re first in line when pre-orders open later this year, visit the official website and register your interest.

A full press kit, including product logo, photography, and more, can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/WOWCube-press-kit .

About Spin Master



Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages 70 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

About Cubios Inc

Cubios Inc. is the creator of the Rubik’s WOWCube — the first-in-class immersive-reality innovative console and gaming platform providing a unique experience of interacting with the digital world as if it’s a real object by twisting, shaking, and tilting it.

Cubios Inc. is based in Sarasota, FL, and focuses on design, development, marketing, and distribution of hi-tech consumer robotic toys and entertainment game platforms. It is an independent R&D and manufacturing company, developing breakthrough technologies and innovations, and building the ecosystem around the Rubik’s WOWCube.

Cubios Inc. is the company’s game-design lab that creates next-gen digital apps and widgets for the Rubik’s WOWCube.