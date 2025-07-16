ETH ETF landed, XRP surged again: GoldenMining Launches a daily stable return strategy

London, England, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldenMining today announced the official launch of its new daily return cloud mining contract, designed for ETH and XRP holders seeking predictable income without hardware or technical setup. The contract allows users to convert their assets into a stable stream of daily earnings—delivered automatically—by activating a secure, fixed-rate mining agreement via the platform.





The launch follows major developments in the crypto market, including the approval of the ETH spot ETF and a surge in XRP trading volume. As volatility increases, investors are moving beyond passive holding strategies and looking for income-generating alternatives. GoldenMining’s cloud mining model offers a seamless solution—allowing users to earn thousands of dollars per day simply by committing ETH or XRP to the new daily yield contracts.

As crypto investment continues to develop, GoldenMining will involve traditional crypto assets such as ETH and XRP in real mining operations through smart contracts. This mechanism is supported by the large-scale, automated cloud mining facilities deployed by the platform.

In addition, GoldenMining uses multiple encryption technologies to ensure asset security and is insured by an international insurance agency (AIG). The platform complies with the compliance standards of major global markets, allowing users to not only earn with peace of mind, but also use it with confidence.

Users only need a few steps to experience the profit process

Register an account, get a $15 bonus immediately, and learn about the profit model faster

Choose contract income. The platform can purchase a variety of long-term and short-term contracts. Purchase contracts to activate cloud mining machines to obtain stable income.

User contract recommendation

contract Investment Amount Contract Rewards Total income New User Experience $15 $0.60 $15.60 Elphapex DG1+ $100 $3 $106 Bitmain S23 Hyd $650 $42.25 $692.25 AntminerL917GH $1800 $287.28 $2087.28 L916GH $4500 $1890 $6390 ElphaPex DG Hydro1 $7800 $3276 $11076 Elphapex DG2 $12,000 $8,100.00 $20,100.00

Automatic daily income: No need to calculate manually, contract profits are automatically distributed to your account every 24 hours

By recharging your account with ETH, XRP or other mainstream cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, USDT, LTC, etc.), the system will automatically incorporate it into the daily income system without the need for complex settings or manual intervention.

As the cryptocurrency market develops, passive holding is no longer enough. Investors need daily, real returns without taking any risks. GoldenMining represents the formation of a new generation of cloud mining, which is more convenient, efficient, and deeply integrated with assets such as ETH and XRP. In the future, volatility exists, and practicality is more important than hype. GoldenMining's strategy allows investors in this market to not only enjoy the value brought by encryption, but also enjoy the returns brought by investment.

For more information, please visit the official website：www.Goldenmining.com





