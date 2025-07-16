DOT Miners officially launched "one-click multi-currency mining": DOGE, XRP, SOL mining at the same time, more stable income

London, United Kingdom, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As the crypto investment landscape shifts from passive holding to asset activation, cloud mining is redefining how digital assets generate value. This week, global cloud mining leader DOT Miners announced the official launch of its new “One-Click Multi-Coin Mining” feature, allowing users to mine with DOGE, XRP, and SOL simultaneously through a unified interface. This innovation marks a new era of diversified, automated mining.

Multi-Coin Mining, One Click Away: DOT Miners Leads the Next Phase of Cloud Mining

Unlike traditional single-asset cloud mining systems, DOT Miners’ newly launched multi-coin feature enables users to contribute various popular cryptocurrencies in one step. The system then dynamically allocates hash power based on chain profitability and network efficiency, optimizing daily returns without any manual switching.

“We wanted to solve a simple but real issue: most users hold more than one asset,” said DOT Miners’ Head of Technology. “This feature ensures that whatever token you hold—DOGE, XRP, SOL—it starts working for you instantly and seamlessly.”

Flexible Mining Contracts for All Investor Profiles

Coinciding with this product release, DOT Miners has introduced a full range of high-yield cloud mining contracts tailored to various investment levels. From short-term beginner plans to advanced institutional packages, all contracts provide fixed daily returns with automated settlements:

Contract Type Investment Duration Daily Return Total Payout at Maturity Novice Miner $100 2 days $3.5 $100 + $7 Starter Miner $500 7 days $6 $500 + $42 Pro Miner $3,100 20 days $42.47 $3,100 + $849.4 Pro Miner $5,100 33 days $74.46 $5,100 + $2,457.18 Prime Miner $10,000 40 days $155 $10,000 + $6,200 Prime Miner $28,000 45 days $498.4 $28,000 + $22,428 Quantum Miner $150,000 45 days $3,000 $150,000 + $135,000

All contracts feature daily automated settlements with real-time earnings tracking, making digital asset growth as simple and passive as possible.

Greener, Safer Mining Infrastructure

Committed to sustainability, DOT Miners powers all data centers with renewable energy sources, including hydropower in Northern Europe, solar energy in Africa, and wind energy in North America. Alongside eco-efficiency, the platform employs military-grade cold wallet custody and on-chain auditing, offering maximum security and verifiability for users’ funds and rewards.

With customers in over 150 countries, DOT Miners has seen a 60% year-over-year increase in registered users and now boasts more than 220,000 monthly active miners.

Financial Access Without Borders

Beyond mining, DOT Miners is dedicated to financial inclusion. The platform regularly partners with NGOs, education funds, and local communities to deliver blockchain literacy programs and grant mining access to underserved regions—empowering people globally to benefit from the decentralized economy.

DOT Miners CEO Arun stated:

“Our vision isn’t just about mining—it’s about unlocking the value of your assets in a way that’s safe, simple, and accessible. The launch of multi-coin mining is just the beginning. We will continue to expand supported assets, payout models, and integration paths, ensuring your assets work for you—anytime, anywhere.”

Learn More

To explore DOT Miners’ platform, mining plans, or real-time earnings tools, please visit: www.dotminers.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.