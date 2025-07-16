Miami Fades Celebrates 15 Years of Impact With Bold US Expansion

Atlanta, Georgia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dwight Murray, founder of Miami Fades (source: Miami Fades)









Miami Fades, the pioneering barbershop brand built on excellence, community, and education, is marking a significant 15-year milestone this year. Founded in 2010 by Dwight Murray, a Trinidadian-born entrepreneur, the brand is celebrating not just its longevity but also a major expansion into the United States, starting with Atlanta, the barbering capital of the country.

This is more than a business move. It’s the next chapter in a mission-driven journey aimed at transforming the barbering industry. “The U.S. expansion represents more than growth for Miami Fades, it’s about expanding a way of thinking, a commitment to education, professionalism, and uplifting communities,” says Murray.

The story of Miami Fades began with hardship. After immigrating to Canada from Trinidad with dreams of becoming a pilot, Murray found himself homeless and struggling when tuition costs outpaced his government grant. Desperate and down to his last $60, he turned to a skill he had nurtured since age 12, cutting hair.

After buying a pair of clippers, Murray began offering $5 haircuts in a college dorm. His technical ability, entrepreneurial spirit, and mechanical mind led him to not only cut hair but also start repairing barber tools. Over time, he built a network of clients and developed a keen understanding of what the industry lacked: professionalism, customer service, health and safety standards, structure, and most importantly, mentorship & education.

In 2010, Murray invested $9,000 he had painstakingly saved and opened the first Miami Fades in Richmond Hill, Ontario. That location was humble, a construction site with no electricity, chairs borrowed from a café, and haircuts done under construction lights, but it was the foundation of something much bigger.

Since then, Miami Fades has grown into a staple in Canadian barbering, boasting eight active locations (and 17 total over its history). Its philosophy is centered around creating not just a haircut, but an experience, one where every client leaves feeling like the best version of themselves.

As the brand expands into the U.S., beginning with a flagship location in Atlanta, it brings with it a reputation for excellence and a deep commitment to education. One of Murray’s proudest achievements has been mentoring others. Many of their mentees have gone on to run their own businesses, but for Murray, two individuals truly stand out. The first two individuals he trained went on to run successful barbershop businesses of their own. “ It’s never been just about haircuts, and my first two mentees showed me the impact I could have,” says Murray. “It’s about creating opportunity and building a path towards a stronger and more independent industry.”

That philosophy is most evident in Miami Fades’ educational arm, the Toronto Fade Masters Academy, an urban barbershop academy in Canada. At a time when barbering was marginalized in Canadian trade education, Murray championed a curriculum focused on all hair types and cultural traditions. With over 2,500 students enrolled over the years, the academy has become a pipeline for skilled, well-trained professionals and a beacon for aspiring barbers who once felt excluded by traditional hairstyling schools.

Now, with the move into the United States, Murray plans to replicate and expand the academy model. “We are not just opening shops. We’re raising standards. We’re training the next generation,” he says. “But the best thing? We have created a blueprint that others can and are following, further spreading the impact of such innovation.”

As Miami Fades enters this new phase, it carries a legacy rooted in resilience, innovation, and community impact. From a single pair of clippers in a dorm room to a multi-location brand with international ambitions, Miami Fades isn’t just celebrating 15 years, it’s celebrating a revolution.

