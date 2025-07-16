Snapscale Launches its SafeBase Initiative (SBI) the Outsourcing Industry’s First HIPAA Compliance Program Designed for Virtual Medical Assistants

Scotch Plains, NJ, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snapscale (formerly BBC Global Services) a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant outsourcing solutions today announced the premier of the outsourcing industry’s first-ever SafeBase Initiative (“SBI”). Snapscale’s SBI is a compliance program that ensures its remote employees are fully HIPAA-compliant and data-secure. Oversight entails comprehensive in-person reviews and oversight to assess and oversee the remote workplace for any potential issues, as well as provide in-person guidance and be an available resource to foster ongoing compliance and a productive, data-secure environment. As part of SBI, clients receive an internal report which includes workplace photos and auditor information for additional consultation as needed.

Upon SBI approval, HIPAA-compliant Snapscale remote employees can commence workflow for physicians, clinic owners, healthcare administrators, medical specialists and other allied clients. Snapscale has designated “SBI Liaisons” that conduct regular in-person audits to handle any potential questions or concerns from its remote employees. In addition to inspecting the remote workspaces SBI Liaisons also meet with employees to see how they are doing, provide company updates and be a resource for any questions or concerns they may have beyond compliance and data security. Snapscale doesn’t just train its VAs, we also train the field auditors with a custom training program internally developed to oversee the VAs. Our comprehensive approach underscores our investment and commitment to the success of SBI.

Mike Yablonowitz, President & CEO of Snapscale commented, “With our clients’ compliance and data security needs crucial to their operations, we are extremely proud to have created the staffing industry’s first overseas SBI program. We understood that work-from-home proliferated during the Covid-19 pandemic and has remained steadfast to be competitive for human capital but we needed to ensure compliance. Beyond our collaborative partnership model designed to simplify hiring and lower costs, we believe that what separates Snapscale from other outsourced staffing providers is that we truly prioritize the compliance and data security needs of our medical and healthcare clients. Our industry-first SBI is a testament to that belief and a clear benefit to partnering with Snapscale.”

Matt Darjany, Lead Consultant, Digital Compliance added, "The SBI Liaison training has exceeded my expectations. What I imagined as a compliance control initiative with face-to-face interactions has grown into a more mature and comprehensive methodology. Snapscale is enforcing compliance, regularly training their team, and integrating U.S. federal compliance standards in a way that feels more like a family atmosphere than a corporate initiative. Compliance is one thing. Integrating compliance and service into every day operations from the ground up is a step beyond that. It's a thing to behold."

Maiza Viola, Compliance and Operations Coordinator, has 10+ years of related business experience, including managing teams, providing technical support, and acting as a compliance officer for Snapscale. During her tenure, Maiza has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to HIPAA compliance ensuring adherence to regulations through regular audits and assessments. In addition, Maiza aligns colleagues with SBI policies fostering a secure and efficient work environment. Maiza’s education is extensive. She has a BS in Nursing from Andres Bonifacio College, a BS in Accountancy from JRMSU Dapitan and a BA in Tourism from JRMSU Annex.

Mike added, “I am proud to promote Maiza to this new, compliance-focused position. In her time at Snapscale she has shown herself to be an intelligent, dedicated professional with a strong work ethic. Maiza is exactly the type of compliance-focused professional ready to lead our SBI. She will elevate our compliance focus to help ensure our processes, onboarding, and technology align fully with HIPAA compliance standards. I couldn’t be more excited to see SBI launch, impact our internal culture and most importantly, realize positive outcomes for our existing and prospective clients.”

With offices in the Philippines, India and the U.S., Snapscale is a leading provider of dedicated HIPAA-compliant, off-shore virtual assistants to a diverse range of SMB clients in various industries including healthcare practices and medical specialties. Since its founding in 2017 as BBC Global Services, snapscale has differentiated itself from other business process outsourcing companies by embracing a people-first philosophy and hands-on client success approach. This steadfast commitment to clients, employees and supporting partners alike has allowed snapscale to grow, thrive and position itself as the BPO of choice for the small to medium-size business market which includes healthcare practices, medical specialties and other allied industries. More information can be found at: www.snapscale.com

