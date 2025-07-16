Privix Redefines Web3 with the First Fully Private EVM-Compatible Blockchain Ecosystem

Dubai, UAE, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where data is increasingly vulnerable and user privacy is under constant threat, Privix emerges as a revolutionary force in the blockchain industry. Designed as an EVM-compatible blockchain, Privix is purpose-built to deliver privacy, security, and anonymity without compromising performance or decentralization.





Running on a robust Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, Privix utilizes a custom privacy layer and decentralized architecture to ensure that all blockchain transactions remain completely confidential and tamper-proof. With a commitment to real user protection, Privix is reimagining how blockchain-based services are built and accessed.

A Unified Ecosystem of Privacy-Powered Utilities

The Privix ecosystem brings together a suite of innovative applications and protocols that redefine secure and anonymous interactions in Web3:

Nexar – Enables seamless asset swaps between non-KYC users and KYC exchanges, maintaining complete security, privacy and anonymity.

Pulsar – Facilitates anonymous token transfers from one address to another with untraceable precision.

Xfera – A decentralized file-sharing and storage platform offering up to 10GB of private cloud space for free.

PrivyMail – A decentralized email service equipped with end-to-end encryption for secure communication across the network.

Pass – A blockchain-native password manager designed to generate and store strong, unique credentials with full user control.

Privacy Spot DEX – A privacy-centric spot trading decentralized exchange that ensures secure, anonymous transactions.

Privacy Perp DEX – The industry's first privacy-focused perpetual futures DEX, offering deep liquidity and full anonymity.

Mixion Locker – A groundbreaking decentralized locker utilizing computational anonymity. Users can securely lock crypto assets in separate compartments, accessible only through unique cryptographic keys, with zero traceability between sender and recipient.

MIXION isn’t just encryption—it’s total computational anonymity. Whether for businesses or families, Privix redefines how assets are protected in the digital age,” said a core contributor to the Privix project.

Privix Launchpad: Igniting the Next Generation of Web3 Startups

In addition to its privacy infrastructure, Privix is also home to a dedicated Launchpad, serving as a Web3 startup incubator. It supports emerging utility-based projects through strategic advisory, technical guidance, and marketing firepower—empowering founders to scale with privacy at their core.

About Privix

Privix is a next-generation blockchain platform engineered for privacy-first applications. Through a unique combination of EVM compatibility, decentralized architecture, and a custom privacy layer, Privix delivers unparalleled confidentiality and security to users and developers alike.

X (Twitter): https://x.com/privixtoken

Telegram: https://t.me/Privix_official

Website: https://privix.co



