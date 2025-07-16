Nasdaq Halts Bowen Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted on July 15, 2025 in Bowen Acquisition Corp. at 17:45:19 Eastern Time for additional information requested from the company. The last sale price of the company’s securities was:



Ordinary shares (Nasdaq: BOWN) $9.19

Rights (Nasdaq: BOWNR) $0.2252

Units (Nasdaq: BOWNU) $13.02



Trading will remain halted until Bowen Acquisition Corp. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

