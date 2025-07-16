Synaptics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results on August 7, 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025 on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), to discuss the results.

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at Synaptics Q4 FY2025 Earnings Call Registration.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf75ecb14f9714f7d81a1df40e7a7f797

Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial-in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call, as well as associated materials, will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.synaptics.com.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is a force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.

Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

For further information, please contact:

Munjal Shah

Synaptics

+1-408-518-7639

munjal.shah@synaptics.com