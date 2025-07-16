Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Confirms Release Date for Q2 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) (TSX:BDGI) confirms the release date for its Q2 2025 results.

2025 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

Badger expects to release its 2025 second quarter results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after markets close. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts and brokers to discuss the 2025 second quarter results is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, July 31, 2025. To join the call and ask a question during the live questions and answers session, or to join the call with audio only: https://event.cwebcast.com/ses/8jbOzr1-z8bKOSf0OBqnLA~~.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac™, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac units at its plant in Red Deer, Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac units. More recently, the Company has initiated a refurbishment program to extend the service life of certain units when it is financially prudent to do so based on the condition of the unit at the end of its normal useful life. To complement the Badger Hydrovac and extend the Company's service offerings, the Company has a select number of specialty units, mainly Airvacs, combo trucks and sewer and flusher units.

For further information:

Robert Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer

Robert Dawson, Chief Financial Officer

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

#3100, 525 – 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1G1

Telephone: (403) 264-8500

www.badgerinc.com

Source: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.