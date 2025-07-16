Zakeke CEO Angelo Coletta Wins “Innovator of the Year” at 2025 Tekpon Awards

Zakeke CEO Angelo Coletta was named “Innovator of the Year” at the 2025 Tekpon Awards in Bucharest. The award recognizes his leadership in AI-driven visual commerce and highlights Zakeke’s growing influence in SaaS, 3D customization, and immersive shopping experiences across global markets.

BUCHAREST, Romania, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angelo Coletta, CEO of the visual commerce platform Zakeke, has been named “Innovator of the Year” at the 2025 Tekpon Awards in Bucharest. The recognition, presented at one of the leading software-as-a-service events in Europe, highlights Angelo’s visionary leadership and the role he’s played in driving Zakeke’s growth through AI-powered customization and 3D technology.

Held at Libao Luxury Events, the Tekpon Awards brought together over 1,000 leaders from the SaaS and artificial intelligence industries. The jury—featuring prominent figures from companies such as HubSpot and Product-Led Sales—selected Angelo for his impact on the visual commerce space and his contributions to digital transformation across Europe and beyond.

Industry Validation and Leadership

Chief executive officer Angelo Coletta accepted the award, crediting the entire team for its adaptability and drive. “This recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone at Zakeke. Our team’s focus on experimenting, learning, and improving every day sets us apart,” Coletta said.

Zakeke’s technology allows brands and merchants to offer personalized, interactive product experiences in two-dimensional, three-dimensional, and augmented reality formats. Its platform supports both business-to-business and business-to-consumer models, serving industries from fashion and footwear to print and manufacturing.

Recognition Fuels Growth and Investor Interest

The award has contributed to greater visibility for Zakeke among international partners and industry observers, especially given the Tekpon Awards’ track record of spotlighting key players in software—previous honorees include Microsoft and Semrush.

“This award is a milestone for Zakeke, but it’s also a reminder that our journey is just beginning. We will continue to build solutions that empower businesses and delight customers around the world,” Coletta added.

Zakeke is an advanced B2B AI Visual Commerce platform, created to empower merchants to enhance and innovate the Shopping Experience through innovative visual technologies. With Zakeke’s comprehensive suite of tools, merchants can improve their product experiences by offering real-time product personalization, advanced 3D visualization, immersive AR experiences, and innovative Virtual Try-On tools. Zakeke serves a wide range of industries, including fashion, footwear, print, and manufacturing, and is recognized for its role in driving digital transformation in commerce.

