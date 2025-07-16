NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- PearlX

PALM DESERT, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by PearlX that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, PearlX Acquires 977-Kilowatt Solar System at Millennium Apartments, a 330-Unit Multifamily Community in the Coachella Valley issued July 15, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.
Recommended Reading
-
July 15, 2025 10:00 ET | Source: PearlXPearlX Acquires 977-Kilowatt Solar System at Millennium Apartments, a 330-Unit Multifamily Community in the Coachella Valley
PALM DESERT, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PearlX, an energy infrastructure and capital partner to multifamily owners and developers, today announced the acquisition of a 977-kilowatt...Read More
-
May 01, 2025 15:39 ET | Source: PearlXPearlX and Cal Solar Inc. Delivering Solar Power System to Ground-Up Murrieta Multifamily Development
PearlX and Cal Solar Inc. have worked together to develop a $4.5 million solar power and battery system to a new 451-unit multifamily project.Read More