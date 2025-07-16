The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) Faces Investor Scrutiny After Announcing The Second Hostess-Related Impairments In About 3 Months – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 10, 2025 investors in The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) saw the price of their shares decline over 15% after the company announced disappointing Q4 2025 financial results.

The Hostess Brands Acquisition:

On November 7, 2023, SJM announced the closing of the transaction to acquire Hostess Brands for about $5.5 billion, $2.4 billion of which was recorded as goodwill in SJM’s Sweet Baked Snacks segment.

The transaction included the Hostess® sweet baked snacks brands, including Hostess Donettes, Twinkies, CupCakes, DingDongs, Zingers, CoffeeCakes, HoHos, Mini Muffins and Fruit Pies and the Voortman cookie brand, along with manufacturing facilities in Emporia, Kansas; Burlington, Ontario; Chicago, Illinois; Columbus, Georgia; Indianapolis, Indiana and Arkadelphia, Arkansas and a distribution facility in Edgerton, Kansas.

At the time of closing, SJM assured investors that “the synergy of our businesses creates a compelling platform to drive sustainable growth.” After the acquisition, the Hostess Brands operations have been included in SJM’s Sweet Baked Snacks segment.

SJM Investigation:

On February 27, 2025, SJM announced dismal Q3 2025 results, including in part a comparable net sales decrease of 8% in Sweet Baked Snacks, a $794 million impairment charge related to the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks segment, a $208 impairment charge to the Hostess Brand trademark, and a $268 million loss on the disposal of the Voortman business.

In contrast to assurances about synergies driving sustainable growth, the company also said that, as a result of its integration of Hostess, it forecasted declining sales in the Sweet Baked Snacks segment.

During the earnings call that day, a JPMorgan analyst noted the charges amounted to about 20% of the Hostess purchase price and questioned management about its comfort with the “general M&A process that Smucker adheres to[.]”

Then, on June 10, 2025, SJM delivered bleak Q4 2025 results, including in part a comparable net sales decrease of 14% in Sweet Baked Snacks, an additional $867 million impairment charge related to the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks segment and an additional $113 million impairment of the Hostess Brand trademark. The impairment charges amounted to an additional 18% of the Hostess acquisition price.

Again, in contrast to assurances about synergies driving sustainable growth, the company said its updated its 2026 financial plan reflects decreased net sales in the Sweet Baked Snacks segment, noting “the sustained underperformance of the sweet baked goods since acquisition, led to a reduction of the forecasted growth rate for the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit.”

This news sent the price of SJM shares down $17.44 (-15%) on June 10, 2025, wiping out about $1.8 billion of shareholder value.

“We’re investigating whether SJM may have slow-rolled the goodwill and trademark write-downs,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

