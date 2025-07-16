RICH Miner launches XRP cloud mining solution to promote daily income of Ripple

CHICAGO, IL, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICH Miner, as the world's preferred cloud mining platform, officially launched a cloud mining solution based on Ripple (XRP) to meet investors' demand for efficient use of crypto assets, providing a low-threshold, zero-equipment, and automated daily income channel for the majority of coin holders.





XRP value evolution: from payment tool to passive income engine

XRP has long been widely used in global payment networks for its advantages of fast transaction confirmation, low handling fees, and strong cross-border settlement. RICH Miner introduces this highly liquid asset into the cloud mining scenario, making XRP no longer just a tool for value transfer, but a "digital mining machine" that can generate sustainable daily income.

Through this solution, users can purchase computing power contracts with one click without exchanging XRP for other currencies, participate in cloud mining of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, and automatically distribute daily income to their accounts.

The core advantages of RICH Miner XRP mining solution:

✅ XRP direct charging and direct mining, no need to exchange

Use XRP directly to purchase computing power, eliminating the tediousness of multi-currency operations and handling fee losses, and more efficient.

✅ Daily income is automatically credited and can be withdrawn flexibly

The system settles mining income on a daily basis, and the income is automatically credited. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve capital recycling.

✅ Free choice of multiple contracts

From short-term experience to long-term high returns, the platform provides a variety of computing power contracts to meet different risk preferences and investment strategies.

✅ Green computing power + intelligent scheduling, more stable income

The platform relies on global green energy mines and intelligent algorithm scheduling systems to ensure stable and efficient operation of computing power and maximize user benefits.

✅ Multiple security guarantees, worry-free asset custody

Adopting cold and hot wallet isolation, dual identity authentication and dynamic risk control system to build a comprehensive security system for users.

It only takes four steps to start earning XRP daily income:

1. Register an account:

Go to the RICH Miner official website, register and receive a $15 new user reward.

2. Deposit XRP:

Select "Deposit XRP" in the account background, the system will generate a dedicated wallet address, and users can directly transfer money from the exchange or personal wallet.

3. Select a mining contract:

Browse the diverse contracts provided by the platform, select the appropriate plan according to your budget and needs, and confirm the purchase with one click.

Contract Type Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue Daily Sign-in Rewards $15 1 $0.6 $15+$0.6 New User Experience Contract $100 2 $3 $100.00 + $6 Canaan Avalon A15XP $600 8 $7.20 $500.00 + $57.60 Bitdeer SealMiner A2 $1,300 13 $17.30 $1300.00 + $221.39 Bitmain Antminer L7 $3,000 17 $42.30 $3000.00 + $719.10 Bitmain Antminer S21 Immersion $5,600 24 $84.00 $5600.00 + $2016.00 Bitmain Antminer L9 $12,000 32 $204.00 $12000.00 + $6528.00

Click here to view the completed contract

4. Enjoy daily income:

After the contract takes effect, the system automatically calculates and distributes income every day, and users can withdraw or reinvest at any time to create a stable passive cash flow.

From "holding coins and waiting" to "holding coins and earning interest", RICH Miner leads the new trend of XRP investment

Since the launch of the XRP cloud mining service, a large number of users have invested their XRP assets that were originally stored statically in cloud mining, opening a new cycle of stable daily profits. This change has improved the efficiency of asset use.

Experts commented: "XRP already has extremely strong liquidity and payment efficiency, and RICH Miner's cloud mining solution perfectly releases its 'profitability', which will become one of the mainstream directions of digital asset applications in the future."





Conclusion: Let XRP create value every day

RICH Miner allows Ripple (XRP) holders to easily enter the era of "daily income" through technological innovation and global computing power integration. No technical threshold is required, no equipment investment is required, just hold XRP, and you can start a new journey of daily automatic income.

Join RICH Miner now, so that your XRP will no longer sleep, but make money for you every day.

Customer Service Email: info@richminer.com

Official Website: https://richminer.com

