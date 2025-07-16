Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Capricor Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Capricor (CAPR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capricor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CAPR) on behalf of Capricor stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Capricor has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 5, 2025, Capricor issued a press release announcing that after "the completion of a mid-cycle review meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Company's Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking full approval for deramiocel, an investigational cell therapy, as a treatment for patients diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) cardiomyopathy", the FDA had "confirmed its intent to hold an advisory committee meeting" in connection with the BLA. On this news, Capricor's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 29.13%, to close at $7.30 per share on May 6, 2025. Then, on June 20, 2025 the publication STAT reported that the new head of the relevant FDA unit had canceled the advisory committee meeting for deramiocel due to uncertainty about the drug's efficacy and safety. On this news, Capricor's stock price fell $3.68 per share, or 30.82%, to close at $8.26 per share on June 20, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Capricor shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

