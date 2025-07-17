RECKITT BENCKISER SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - RBGLY

NEW ORLEANS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 4, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (“Reckitt” or the “Company”) (OTC: RBGLY), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between January 13, 2021 and July 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Reckitt investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/us-trading-venue-rbgly-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Reckitt and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) preterm infants were at an increased risk of developing necrotizing enterocolitis (“NEC”) by consuming the Company’s cow’s milk-based formula, Enfamil; (ii) such risk could impact the Company’s sales of Enfamil and expose the Company to legal claims; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Elevator Constructors Union Local No. 1 Annuity & 401(K) Fund v. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, et al., No. 25-cv-4708.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.