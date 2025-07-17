Lightchain AI Confirms Late July 2025 Mainnet Launch to Advance AI-Powered Blockchain Infrastructure

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI has officially announced that its mainnet will go live in late July 2025. This upcoming launch introduces a next-generation decentralized platform purpose-built to execute artificial intelligence tasks across a scalable, transparent, and community-driven blockchain network.

Lightchain AI ’s infrastructure is centered around two key components: the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM) and the Proof of Intelligence (PoI) consensus mechanism. Together, these features allow participating nodes to process AI model training and inference tasks in real time, rewarding them with native tokens based on verifiable contributions.

By repurposing blockchain energy use toward useful, privacy-preserving computations, the protocol sets a new precedent for how decentralized networks can support intelligent applications while maintaining sustainability and performance.

“We’re proud to confirm the late July mainnet launch of Lightchain AI ,” said a project spokesperson. “This marks a major milestone toward building a decentralized framework where AI execution is both efficient and secure, and where developers can bring meaningful use cases to life.”

Key components of the Lightchain AI ecosystem include:

Proof of Intelligence (PoI): A new consensus model that verifies and rewards AI-based computations

Lightchain AI completed 15 presale stages and raised $21.1 million in early participation. A Bonus Round remains active at a fixed price of $0.007, available through the official platform using ETH or USDT.

Following the mainnet launch, the team will begin onboarding validators and contributors, while continuing to expand technical documentation and community governance resources. The roadmap also includes support for cross-chain integrations, additional performance enhancements, and ecosystem partnerships aimed at increasing adoption across AI and Web3 communities.

The upcoming launch invites developers, researchers, and early adopters to participate in shaping the future of decentralized AI and explore new applications powered by transparent infrastructure.

For more details and to join the Bonus Round:

For more information and ongoing updates, visit:

https://lightchain.ai

Whitepaper

Twitter/X

Telegram

Contact:

SHAJAN SKARIA

media@lightchain.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e84d2723-061e-4f7c-9253-2ef3537ee495