[Latest] Global Polypropylene Glycol Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.30 Billion by 2034 at a 4.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Polypropylene Glycol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade), By Application (Polyurethane Production, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Lubricants & Hydraulic Fluids, Adhesives & Sealants, Food & Beverage), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Polypropylene Glycol Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.85 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.05 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.30 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.9% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

According to industry analysts at CMI, the U.S. market for Polypropylene Glycol (PPG) witnesses growth more for the increase in demand for polyurethane foams used in construction, automotive work, and insulation. Ramped-up utilization in the cosmetics and personal care industry or pharmaceutical applications begs for the same.

Higher industrial automation with lubricant demands also keeps the market free to expand. Plus, the diligence toward high-purity and bio-based grades echoes along regulatory and sustainability lines. Fast-paced industrialization and infrastructure development constitute the key regional growth engines in the Asia-Pacific region, boosting PPG production and consumption in myriad end-use industries.

Key Trends & Drivers

Expanding Polyurethane Applications: Polyurethane manufacturing continues to be the foremost market for PPGs, particularly in flexible and rigid foams used for insulation, furniture, automotive interiors, and construction materials. Worldwide infrastructure developments, improvements in standards of energy efficiency, and lightweighting of vehicles are supporting the rise in polyurethane consumption. Demand for spray foams for both residential and commercial insulation further accelerates this growth. As PPGs form a core polyol system used in polyurethane formulations, the consumption of PPGs is directly dependent on the growth of construction and automotive industries, especially in Asia-Pacific, North America, and emerging markets in Africa, where construction and housing activities are picking up pace.

Growth of Personal Care and Cosmetic Market: Being a humectant, emollient, and solvent, PPG finds application in many cosmetic and personal care formulations. Since the post-pandemic period, with an awareness of skincare and hygiene rising, demand for lotions, creams, hair conditioners, and grooming products has been on the rise worldwide. Consumers are demanding better multifunctional and skin-friendly products, resulting in manufacturers turning to high-purity grades of PPG. Growth of e-commerce, premium personal care brands, and a shift in consumer demand toward sulfate-free and clean-label formulations are some of the current growing opportunities in the market. The Asia-Pacific and North America markets are the growth engines provided by urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the proliferation of consumer segments focusing on beauty and wellness.

Increasing Demand in Pharmaceutical Formulations: Pharmaceutical-grade PPGs are widely used in drugs of oral, topical, and injectable forms. Being non-toxic and non-irritant, it is one of the best excipients, allowing the solubilization of various active ingredients in regulated healthcare applications. Treatment of chronic diseases, OTC drugs, and demand for safe excipients are some of the driving forces behind the segment. Another trend favoring the pharmaceutical segment for sustainable long-term demand is the growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing in emerging markets such as India and Brazil. This is further favored by strict global regulatory standards of the USFDA and EMA for medicines.

Increasing Demand for Industrial Lubricants and Fluids: It is used as synthetic lubricants, hydraulic fluids, and heat transfer fluids, where the need for biodegradability and non-toxicity is paramount. Increasing industrial automation and the sophistication of machinery will drive demand for high-performance lubricants. Manufacturing, energy, and automotive sectors require thermally stable and durable fluids, and this is precisely what PPG-based formulations offer. The advancement of electric vehicles and clean energy applications presents newer fronts for advanced coolant and lubricant technologies. Europe and North America lead the adoption front owing to stringent environmental regulations; however, Asia-Pacific is fast emerging as a center for growth.

Shift Toward Bio-Based and Sustainable Grades: Environmental regulations and consumer preferences are boosting the demand for sustainable and bio-based PPG substitutes. Made from renewable feedstocks such as glycerin, bio-based PPG curtails fossil resource dependency and subscribes to green chemistry. Companies are investing in the development of bio-based polyols to fulfill their regulatory binding targets and corporate sustainability goals. The downside is that it’s presently more expensive; however, incentives and brand positioning are fueling the traction of bio-based grades in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and specialty applications. Europe and North America lead in adoption, while Asia-Pacific producers are slowly entering this space through strategic joint ventures and technology transfers.

Regional Manufacturing Expansion and Integration: Investment in chemical manufacturing infrastructure, including for PPG, continues on a grand scale in Asia-Pacific, especially China and India. Cheaper labor, good sources of feedstock, and favorable government policies are luring manufacturers, both local and foreign, to expand their operations. Regional growth is expected to improve the efficiency of the supply chain, reduce dependency on imports, and enable much cost-effective production. On the other hand, vertical integration strategies enable big players to secure their feedstock, integrate operations, and increase margins. This backdrop strengthens the global supply base while ensuring timely delivery for downstream industries, especially construction, automotive, and personal care.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.05 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 6.30 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.85 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.9% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Grade, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The PPG market has the advantage of versatility across end-use segments: Polyurethane manufacture, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial fluids. It has an all-around well-laid conduit that enables raw materials to be moved worldwide, with the leading chemical producers supplying integrated services from feedstock to finished polyols. There is good demand for industrial-grade PPG in mature markets, whereas pharmaceutical and food grades are positioned as high-margin products. This market enjoys great synergy with the promising sectors of construction and automotive. Asoblast properties of PPG, such as solubility, thermal stability, and low toxicity, greatly increase the scope for its application and commercial utility in both regulated and unregulated industrial environments.

Weaknesses: These markets are highly dependent on propylene oxide, the petroleum-based feedstock, thus exposing them to price fluctuations and supply chain risks. Fossil-based chemicals are caught in the middle of environmental and regulatory skepticism, bringing about compliance problems, especially when food and medicinal uses are concerned. The low bio-additive acceptance of PPG induced by higher production costs limits a complete switch to its sustainable form. Regional players are more restricted than big firms when it comes to entering high-purity segments, mainly because of high-quality standards and certification needs. At the same time, the industrial-grade segment allows for hardly any product differentiation, thereby ushering in price competition. The threat to profitability will grow during raw material inflation or logistical disruption periods when these weaknesses get accentuated.

Opportunities: There are hefty prospects for growth in the production of bio-based PPG, because of consistent enhancement in the demand for sustainable and green ingredients in personal care, food, and pharmaceutical applications. Pharmaceutical/High-purity markets represent a high-value avenue for manufacturers. Global construction and insulation requirements, especially for regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, would enhance the requirements for polyurethane production. Considering alternative manufacturing routes would also provide cost benefits and create new customer pools, strengthening competitive positions and reducing dependency on traditional Western markets.

Threats: Stringent environmental regulations targeting petrochemical derivatives and VOC emissions would pose a long-term threat to conventional PPG products. Sometimes, geopolitical instability and trade disputes disrupt the supply chains for feedstock and affect costs and availability. Unless innovation and adaptation ensue fast enough, growing competition from alternative polyols and bio-based solvents could chip away at the market share. Regulatory changes in pharmaceutical and food-grade applications might hike up compliance costs and delay the approval of products altogether. Further, inflationary pressures on energy and transportation would continue to be a threat to the operating margins. With the tightening of global sustainability frameworks, companies that fail to invest in greener production technologies are at risk of losing market access or facing reputational risks.

Regional Analysis

The Polypropylene Glycol Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: An established and mature market in terms of Polypropylene Glycol (PPG) in North America, it is also significant due to its already developed polyurethane, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. U.S. demand rules the region, with inordinate consumption for automotive interiors, cellular insulation foams, and OTC drug formulations. Manufacturers in this region are forced by strict regulatory frameworks of the FDA and EPA to opt for superior grades with very low toxicity in terms of PPG. The region enjoys the dual advantage of excellent manufacturing infrastructure and sustained R&D investments, along with a willingness towards sustainability. Moreover, the market is increasingly witnessing demand for biodegradable lubrication and hydraulic fluids for industrial uses. On the other hand, the exposure to volatile feedstock prices and tariffs related to trade remains a possible challenge for local manufacturers.

Europe: Europe holds a considerable share of the PPG market owing to leading chemical producers, stringent regulations, and mounting demand for bio-based and pharma-grade polyols. Germany, France, and the UK stand as the hubs of regional consumption, mainly for automotive, construction, and personal care segments. Regulatory compliance with REACH and considerations for reducing VOCs have impinged on the manual efforts toward sustainable PPG formulations. The growth is sustained by the development of polyurethane foam applications and the increasing use of premium cosmetics and illnesses in need of PPG. Despite energy costs and chemical controls tightening, Europe still favors specialty PPG solutions that have acquired high value with very low emissions.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region remains the largest area and the fastest-growing region of the global PPG market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea together drive demand from rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and strong growth in categories like construction, automotive, and consumer goods. Demand for personal care and pharmaceutical products is facilitated by the growing middle class, together with an increase in disposable income levels, which in turn pushes higher PPG consumption levels. Furthermore, these regional governments are backing chemical manufacturing through supportive policies and investments. Local producers in China and India are growing their capacity to cater to both local and export markets. The region is going more by way of bio-based PPG, but here, price remains the key concern.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa): The LAMEA region gives moderate but steady demand for PPG, with its major markets being Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa. Industrial development and increased construction activities, mainly in Latin America and parts of the Middle East, are supporting polyurethane-related PPG applications. The pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are growing further in large urban centers, while this trend supports an increase in high-purity grades. Market restrictions include inconsistent regulatory enforcement, a deficit in indigenous production, and heavy dependence on imports. But infrastructure improvement, foreign investments, and regional trade agreements can ease market accessibility and give a fillip to future demand in both industrial and consumer application fronts.

Browse the full “Polypropylene Glycol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade), By Application (Polyurethane Production, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Lubricants & Hydraulic Fluids, Adhesives & Sealants, Food & Beverage), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/polypropylene-glycol-market/

List of the prominent players in the Polypropylene Glycol Market:

LyondellBasell

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Covestro AG

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS Group

Shell Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals

SKC Co. Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Repsol S.A.

Perstorp Holding AB

Sanyo Chemical Industries

DIC Corporation

PCC Rokita SA

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant

Zhejiang Huangma Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Dongda Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Others

The Polypropylene Glycol Market is segmented as follows:

By Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

By Application

Polyurethane Production

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Lubricants & Hydraulic Fluids

Adhesives & Sealants

Food & Beverage

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

