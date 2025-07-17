Dev Technosys Announces Top Ranking Among Leading Mobile App Development Companies

Commerce, California, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dev Technosys announces its ranking among the top mobile app development companies in a newly published global list, driven by the increasing demand for mobile app solutions. The mobile app market, valued at $522.67 billion and expected to reach $673.79 billion by 2027, continues to fuel growth in the sector. The ranking reflects Dev Technosys’s consistent performance, technological expertise, and client satisfaction, positioning the company alongside industry leaders like Fueled, Hyperlink InfoSystem, Infosys, and Wipro.







Dev Technosys Ranked 1st in the League of Top Mobile App Development Companies





Alongside respected firms such as Fueled, Hyperlink InfoSystem, Infosys, and Wipro, Dev Technosys earned its position by demonstrating a strong track record in offering end-to-end services as a trusted mobile app development company. The evaluation criteria included industry experience, service range, client reviews, and the ability to deliver measurable business value.

Established over 15 years ago, Dev Technosys has developed an impressive portfolio of mobile applications and enterprise solutions catering to startups, SMEs, and large organizations in industries such as healthcare, e-commerce, finance, logistics, and more. The company focuses on building custom digital solutions that help clients achieve business growth through user-centric technology.

In addition to mobile app development , Dev Technosys has emerged as a reliable AI development company, delivering intelligent systems that streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and improve user experience. From chatbots and recommendation engines to smart analytics tools, the company supports businesses in integrating AI-powered features into their operations.

The company has also made significant strides as a blockchain development company , offering services that include smart contract development, crypto wallet integration, NFT marketplace creation, and custom blockchain ecosystems. These decentralized solutions are designed to improve transparency, data security, and operational efficiency for businesses adopting Web3 technologies.

“This recognition is a result of our team's hard work, technical expertise, and unwavering focus on delivering value to our clients,” said Tarun Nagar, CEO of Dev Technosys. “We remain committed to helping businesses adapt to the digital age with a clear path and trusted support.”