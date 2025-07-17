



Press release

17 July 2025

Honka Kömmeli’s insightful architecture represents luxury living

Designed for the Housing Fair, the log home is modest in size, but intimately luxurious in architecture and interior design — just what people want in a home right now. A unique home designed for young couples, Honka Kömmeli opens up to the surrounding nature with an atrium-like feel and charms with its adaptable floor plan. The highlight of this superbly finished home is the two-storey sauna, which combines the traditional Finnish sauna with Japanese spa culture.





A nest-like atmosphere is currently trending in architecture as people want their home to feel like a peaceful haven amidst the chaos of the modern world. The Falun red colour of the façade of Honka Kömmeli also creates a nest-like feel, an obvious choice for first-time builders Emma Puutio and Lassi Leppänen, as the colour evokes fond memories of returning home.

“Honka Kömmeli is a log home inspired by tradition — a modern interpretation of a Falun red Hietasaari villa with a touch of timeless luxury,” says Architect Juho Lonkila, who designed the property.

“The architecture of the building reflects the world of today, where the emphasis on a sense of safety and security is reflected in a nest-like atmosphere and reliance on tradition, with a modern twist. In addition, the home offers the subtle sort of everyday luxury that many people want in their homes today,” continues Anne Mäkinen, Chief Architect at Honka.





A home that changes with your needs

Honka Kömmeli combines modest square footage with insightful architecture and an adaptable floor plan. Clearly structured spaces offer peace of mind and the ability to adapt your home to your life, now and in the future. Functionality and aesthetics go hand in hand: each square metre is designed to serve everyday life without compromising on comfort.





The luxury of living is crystallised in the master bedroom wing of the home. A stylish, large sliding door separates the adults’ area from the rest of the home, creating a tranquil whole. In the master bedroom, large landscape windows look out onto a lush landscape, and a private walk-in closet, together with an ensuite, add a touch of thoughtful luxury to everyday life.

The number of materials was deliberately kept to a minimum, allowing the well-considered combinations of colour and material choices to stand out elegantly. The colour schemes are built around the function of the spaces, from the soft tones of the bedrooms to the lightness of the living areas, and on to the warm, intense shades of heat-treated pine and terracotta in the sauna area.





A ceremonial and dark sauna takes you back to the bathing rituals of the past





The home’s two-storey sauna, which is a combination of a traditional Finnish sauna and a Japanese onsen bath, also exudes the luxury of everyday life. The unique dark pine panelling is achieved by heat and paraffin oil treatment. An atmospheric bathing area is created under the benches, reminiscent of the sauna rituals of yesteryear. The intimate and cohesive atmosphere is enhanced by concealed doors. A separate access route to the sauna has also been designed to enhance the sauna experience.





“The dark pine panelling continues into the dressing room, where the terracotta Easy chairs designed by Ahti Taskinen in the 1970s add a personal touch. The terracotta-coloured floor tile is a direct continuation of the Falun red colour of the façade,” says Titi Reijonen from Aare Visuals, one of the designers responsible for the interior look of the building. The Easy chairs are from the Finnish design house Fasetti, which also provided elements such as the unique lighting fixtures of the building.





Quality design from Finland’s top experts

The Honka Kömmeli is a high-quality ensemble down to the last detail, which enhances the elegant atmosphere. The home was built in collaboration with Finland’s top experts, and the finishing touches were made with exceptional care. Carefully selected and durable materials make for a harmonious home. The precision of the finish is elegantly highlighted by the subtle variations in materials and the skilful design of the joints.

The luxurious and natural feel of the home is created by the top-quality Honka Fusion+ non-settling log made from the highest-quality Finnish wood at the Honka factory in Karstula. In addition to its aesthetic qualities, Honka’s log also has excellent health benefits. Honka is a pioneer of healthy log houses, having developed health-promoting features in its houses. Honka log houses offer clean indoor air, relaxing acoustics, and natural and low-emission materials that enhance the well-being of the residents on a daily basis.

The natural materials used in Honka Kömmeli are allowed to shine as they are: beautiful pine surfaces can be found in interior cladding, fittings and furniture. Ruukki Construction’s Ruukki® Classic Low-Carbon roof complements the ecological and low-carbon Honka log house.

