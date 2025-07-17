Engineered Wood Adhesives Market Report 2025-2030 | Market Continues to Evolve in Order to Keep Pace with Consumer and Regulatory Demands

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineered Wood Adhesives Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global engineered wood adhesives market is expected to grow from $5.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
The global market for engineered wood adhesives continues to evolve in order to keep pace with consumer and regulatory demands. Trends include developments in bio-based adhesives, growing adoption of AI-driven autonomous manufacturing solutions and digitalization. Growth of the global market for engineered wood adhesives is due to the increasing use of engineered wood as a sustainable and high-performance alternative, and a surge in demand for formaldehyde-free and bio-based adhesives. Rising demand for prefabricated and modular construction is also expected to support market growth.
This report provides a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global engineered wood adhesives market. The research study uses 2024 as the base year, and forecasts are provided for revenue from 2025 to 2030 ($ million). The report provides an analysis of the market based on resin, product, technology, application and region. Each region is further segmented into countries.
Report Includes
- 87 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An analysis of the global markets for engineered wood adhesives
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by resin type, product category, technology type, application and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macro-economic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Analysis of the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading manufacturers
- Profiles of the leading players, including3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Co., Dow Inc., and Arkema
The Market is Analyzed Based on the Following Segments:
- Resin: Urea formaldehyde (UF), melamine, phenol resorcinol-formaldehyde (PRF), polyurethane (PU) and others.
- Product: Particleboard, plywood, medium density fiberboard (MDF), oriented strand board (OSB) and others.
- Technology: Water-based, solvent-based and others.
- Application: Structural and non-structural.
- Region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|154
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers
- Trends and Future Developments
- Analysis by Segment
- Regional and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Definition
- Industry Scenario
- Role of Engineered Wood Adhesives
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Adhesive Manufacturers
- Distribution
- End Users
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competition in the Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Popularity of EWPs as a Sustainable and High-performance Alternative
- Surge in Demand for Formaldehyde-free and Bio-based Adhesives
- Demand for Prefabricated and Modular Construction
- Market Challenges
- Stringency in the Use of Formaldehyde-based Adhesives
- Health Hazards Linked to Petroleum-based Adhesives
- Market Opportunities
- Digitalization
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies in Engineered Wood Adhesives
- Material and Technological Trends
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Findings and Takeaways
- Market Analysis by Resin Type
- Urea Formaldehyde
- Melamine
- Phenol Resorcinol-formaldehyde
- Polyurethane
- Other Adhesives
- Market Analysis, by Product
- Particleboard
- Plywood
- Medium Density Fiberboard
- Oriented Strand Board
- Other Wood Adhesives
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- Other Technologies
- Market Analysis by Application
- Structural
- Non-Structural
- Geographic Breakdown
- Findings and Takeaways
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Scenario
- Market Share Analysis
- M&A Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Global Engineered Wood Adhesives Industry: ESG Perspective
- ESG Goals in the Engineered Wood Adhesives Industry
- ESG Issues in the Engineered Wood Adhesives Industry
- ESG Practices
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Current Status of ESG in the Global Market
- Conclusion
Chapter 8 Appendix
Companies Featured
- 3M
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Arkema
- Chemique Adhesives & Sealants Ltd.
- Dow
- Franklin International
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa
- Hexion Inc.
- Huntsman International Llc
- Jowat Se
- Sika Ag
- Specialty Organics Inc.
- Toa Dovechem Industries Co. Ltd.
- Tremco Cpg Inc.
