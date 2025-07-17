Engineered Wood Adhesives Market Report 2025-2030 | Market Continues to Evolve in Order to Keep Pace with Consumer and Regulatory Demands

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineered Wood Adhesives Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global engineered wood adhesives market is expected to grow from $5.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The global market for engineered wood adhesives continues to evolve in order to keep pace with consumer and regulatory demands. Trends include developments in bio-based adhesives, growing adoption of AI-driven autonomous manufacturing solutions and digitalization. Growth of the global market for engineered wood adhesives is due to the increasing use of engineered wood as a sustainable and high-performance alternative, and a surge in demand for formaldehyde-free and bio-based adhesives. Rising demand for prefabricated and modular construction is also expected to support market growth.

This report provides a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global engineered wood adhesives market. The research study uses 2024 as the base year, and forecasts are provided for revenue from 2025 to 2030 ($ million). The report provides an analysis of the market based on resin, product, technology, application and region. Each region is further segmented into countries.

Report Includes

87 data tables and 44 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for engineered wood adhesives

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by resin type, product category, technology type, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macro-economic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Analysis of the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading manufacturers

Profiles of the leading players, including3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Co., Dow Inc., and Arkema

The Market is Analyzed Based on the Following Segments:

Resin: Urea formaldehyde (UF), melamine, phenol resorcinol-formaldehyde (PRF), polyurethane (PU) and others.

Product: Particleboard, plywood, medium density fiberboard (MDF), oriented strand board (OSB) and others.

Technology: Water-based, solvent-based and others.

Application: Structural and non-structural.

Region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Trends and Future Developments

Analysis by Segment

Regional and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Definition

Industry Scenario

Role of Engineered Wood Adhesives

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Adhesive Manufacturers

Distribution

End Users

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competition in the Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of EWPs as a Sustainable and High-performance Alternative

Surge in Demand for Formaldehyde-free and Bio-based Adhesives

Demand for Prefabricated and Modular Construction

Market Challenges

Stringency in the Use of Formaldehyde-based Adhesives

Health Hazards Linked to Petroleum-based Adhesives

Market Opportunities

Digitalization

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies in Engineered Wood Adhesives

Material and Technological Trends

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Findings and Takeaways

Market Analysis by Resin Type

Urea Formaldehyde

Melamine

Phenol Resorcinol-formaldehyde

Polyurethane

Other Adhesives

Market Analysis, by Product

Particleboard

Plywood

Medium Density Fiberboard

Oriented Strand Board

Other Wood Adhesives

Market Analysis by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Other Technologies

Market Analysis by Application

Structural

Non-Structural

Geographic Breakdown

Findings and Takeaways

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Scenario

Market Share Analysis

M&A Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Global Engineered Wood Adhesives Industry: ESG Perspective

ESG Goals in the Engineered Wood Adhesives Industry

ESG Issues in the Engineered Wood Adhesives Industry

ESG Practices

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Current Status of ESG in the Global Market

Conclusion

Chapter 8 Appendix

Companies Featured

3M

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema

Chemique Adhesives & Sealants Ltd.

Dow

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman International Llc

Jowat Se

Sika Ag

Specialty Organics Inc.

Toa Dovechem Industries Co. Ltd.

Tremco Cpg Inc.

