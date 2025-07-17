Cloud Computing Technologies Global Outlook Report 2025-2030 | Surge in Data Centers and Cloud Innovations Drive Demand for Interoperable Network Solutions

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing Technologies: A Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud computing market is expected to grow from $738.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides an overview of the global cloud computing market and analyzes market trends. It considers 2024 the base year, and the market values are forecasted for five years from 2025 through 2030. The report covers qualitative and quantitative information for cloud computing market segments such as service model, deployment model, enterprise size, and end user. The report covers emerging technologies and developments, along with macroeconomic factors. Apart from this, leading companies are identified with their market share and relevant developments.





Cloud computing, which serves as a gateway to a wide range of transformative technologies, facilitates the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), blockchain technology, and quantum computing. Eliminating the requirement for direct infrastructure investments promotes flexible experimentation and enables businesses to research innovative technologies quickly and assess any potential benefits. Among the cloud providers that offer AI technologies for natural language processing, analytics, and automation are Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), Google Cloud, and Azure.



Each of the cloud system levels, from the server level to the customer service level, will include pervasive AI. AI algorithms will aid in predictive analysis, preventing potential infrastructure issues, managing workload, and reducing the automation of repetitive jobs. This will result in more effectively run operations and reduce the need for human intervention in cloud environment management. AI and machine learning (ML) also lead to better data management and analytics. Businesses of all sizes can now more easily use AI/ML thanks to cloud-based services. Businesses can gain insights from massive volumes of data stored in cloud settings by integrating these technologies





Report Includes

56 data tables and 48 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in global markets for cloud computing technologies, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026 and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by service model, deployment type, size of enterprise, end-user industry, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological trends and advances, regulations, and the impact of macro-economic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes

A review of patent activity and key patent grants

Emerging technologies in cloud computing, as well as applications and new developments

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft, Google Inc., Oracle Corp., and IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.74 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Cloud Computing Technology Overview

Future of the Cloud Computing Industry

Analysis of Porter's Five Forces

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Potential for New Entrants

Competition in the Industry

Threat of Substitutes

Regulations and Standards in the Cloud Computing Industry

ISO 27001

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

The GDPR

HIPAA

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS)

Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Economic Impact

Impact of Government Policies

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Increase in the Number of Data Centers

Advances in Cloud Networking

Interoperability and Portability

Market Opportunities

The Potential of Cloud Computing with AI

Growth of Multi-Cloud

Growing Demand from the Healthcare Industry

Market Challenges and Restraints

Security Concerns

Lack of Technical Knowledge and Skills

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Container as a Service (CaaS)

Serverless Computing

Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS)

Patent Analysis

Significant Patent Grants

Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Service Model

Key Takeaways

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Market Breakdown by Deployment Model

Key Takeaways

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market Breakdown by Enterprise Size

Key Takeaways

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Market Breakdown by End User

Key Takeaways

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Public Sector

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Competitors in the Cloud Computing Market

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS)

Microsoft Corp.

Google Cloud

Strategic Analysis

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Appendix

Companies Featured

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infor

Microsoft

Oracle

Ovh Sas

Rackspace Technology

Salesforce Inc.

SAP

Vmware (Broadcom)

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

