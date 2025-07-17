Cloud Computing Technologies Global Outlook Report 2025-2030 | Surge in Data Centers and Cloud Innovations Drive Demand for Interoperable Network Solutions

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing Technologies: A Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud computing market is expected to grow from $738.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
This report provides an overview of the global cloud computing market and analyzes market trends. It considers 2024 the base year, and the market values are forecasted for five years from 2025 through 2030. The report covers qualitative and quantitative information for cloud computing market segments such as service model, deployment model, enterprise size, and end user. The report covers emerging technologies and developments, along with macroeconomic factors. Apart from this, leading companies are identified with their market share and relevant developments.
Cloud computing, which serves as a gateway to a wide range of transformative technologies, facilitates the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), blockchain technology, and quantum computing. Eliminating the requirement for direct infrastructure investments promotes flexible experimentation and enables businesses to research innovative technologies quickly and assess any potential benefits. Among the cloud providers that offer AI technologies for natural language processing, analytics, and automation are Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), Google Cloud, and Azure.
Each of the cloud system levels, from the server level to the customer service level, will include pervasive AI. AI algorithms will aid in predictive analysis, preventing potential infrastructure issues, managing workload, and reducing the automation of repetitive jobs. This will result in more effectively run operations and reduce the need for human intervention in cloud environment management. AI and machine learning (ML) also lead to better data management and analytics. Businesses of all sizes can now more easily use AI/ML thanks to cloud-based services. Businesses can gain insights from massive volumes of data stored in cloud settings by integrating these technologies
Report Includes
- 56 data tables and 48 additional tables
- Analyses of the trends in global markets for cloud computing technologies, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026 and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by service model, deployment type, size of enterprise, end-user industry, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological trends and advances, regulations, and the impact of macro-economic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes
- A review of patent activity and key patent grants
- Emerging technologies in cloud computing, as well as applications and new developments
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft, Google Inc., Oracle Corp., and IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.74 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.6 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Cloud Computing Technology Overview
- Future of the Cloud Computing Industry
- Analysis of Porter's Five Forces
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Competition in the Industry
- Threat of Substitutes
- Regulations and Standards in the Cloud Computing Industry
- ISO 27001
- National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
- The GDPR
- HIPAA
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS)
- Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Economic Impact
- Impact of Government Policies
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Increase in the Number of Data Centers
- Advances in Cloud Networking
- Interoperability and Portability
- Market Opportunities
- The Potential of Cloud Computing with AI
- Growth of Multi-Cloud
- Growing Demand from the Healthcare Industry
- Market Challenges and Restraints
- Security Concerns
- Lack of Technical Knowledge and Skills
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Container as a Service (CaaS)
- Serverless Computing
- Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS)
- Patent Analysis
- Significant Patent Grants
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Service Model
- Key Takeaways
- SaaS
- IaaS
- PaaS
- Market Breakdown by Deployment Model
- Key Takeaways
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Market Breakdown by Enterprise Size
- Key Takeaways
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government and Public Sector
- IT and Telecommunications
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Competitors in the Cloud Computing Market
- Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS)
- Microsoft Corp.
- Google Cloud
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Developments
Chapter 7 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Alphabet Inc. (Google)
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cloudflare Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Infor
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Ovh Sas
- Rackspace Technology
- Salesforce Inc.
- SAP
- Vmware (Broadcom)
- Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h615bb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment