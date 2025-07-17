AI in Pharmacovigilance Training Course (Online: November 19, 2025): Discover the Ethical Considerations and Best Practices for Implementing AI in Pharmacovigilance

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Pharmacovigilance Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will provide a comprehensive introduction to the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on drug safety and monitoring. This course covers the fundamentals of AI technology, its applications in pharmacovigilance and practical insights into leveraging AI tools for efficient adverse event reporting, signal detection and risk management. Through a mix of theoretical knowledge and practical examples, participants will gain the understanding of available AI solutions in pharmacovigilance practices as well as current regulatory advances.
Benefits of Attending:
- Learn how AI can streamline pharmacovigilance processes, reducing manual effort and increasing productivity
- Discover AI's potential to improve the accuracy of adverse event detection and reporting
- Understand application of AI in signal detection
- Gain insights into how AI can help maintain and enhance compliance with regulatory requirements
- Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in AI applications within the pharmaceutical industry
- Discover the ethical considerations and best practices for implementing AI in pharmacovigilance
Certifications:
- CPD: 3 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- Pharmacovigilance specialists
- Drug safety officers
- Regulatory affairs professionals
- Clinical research associates
- Medical affairs personnel
- Data scientists working in healthcare and pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered
Introduction to the basics of AI
- Key AI technologies: machine learning, natural language processing and automation
- Overview of AI and its relevance to pharmacovigilance
AI for adverse event detection and reporting
- AI methods for identifying adverse events from diverse data sources
- Case studies on successful AI implementations in adverse event reporting
AI in drug discovery and drug repurposing
- Utilising AI for signal detection and analysis
- Case studies on AI and automation in signal detection
Regulatory landscape and compliance
- Understanding regulatory guidelines for AI in pharmacovigilance
- Ensuring AI applications meet regulatory standards
- Ethical considerations of AI use
Future trends and innovations
- Emerging AI technologies and their potential impact on pharmacovigilance
- Preparing for the future: adapting to AI advancements
