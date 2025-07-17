Keys to Succeeding in the Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2025-2029, Featuring Strategic Analysis of Industry Leaders - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Bobst Group and ISOWA Corp.

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The corrugated box making machine market is anticipated to expand by USD 821.2 million between 2024 and 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by significant advances in the e-commerce sector, increased automation, and a pressing need to curtail outsourcing costs.

The market is poised for expansion due to a growing inclination towards smart packaging. Additionally, the demand for environmentally friendly box-making machines and lightweight corrugated boxes is anticipated to further fuel market growth.

Comprehensive market analysis, including current trends, growth drivers, and vendor evaluations involving approximately 25 vendors, forms the crux of the latest report on this market. The analysis incorporates both primary and secondary data sources, offering insights into market dynamics, size, and segmentation.

Market Segmentation

By End-user: Food and beverages Electronic goods Home and personal care goods Textile goods Others

By Technology: Automatic Semi-automatic Manual

By Product Type: High-capacity machines Medium-capacity machines Low-capacity machines

By Geographical Landscape: APAC North America Europe Middle East and Africa South America



Focus Areas in the Market Report:

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market Sizing

Market Forecast and Industry Analysis

The report features a meticulous vendor analysis to assist in strengthening market positions. Detailed assessments of vendors such as Acme Machinery Co., Bobst Group SA, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. offer insights into strategies and market standings. The report also covers emerging trends and challenges expected to impact market growth, guiding businesses to make informed strategic decisions.

The in-depth market analysis includes data synthesis from multiple sources based on essential parameters like profit, pricing, and competition. It provides actionable insights through a complete competitive landscape and thorough vendor selection methodologies. This research ensures a reliable market growth prediction, essential for stakeholders aiming to leverage forthcoming opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Acme Machinery Co.

Bobst Group SA

EMBA Machinery AB

Fosber S.p.A.

Guangdong Hongming Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Hebei Shengli Carton Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

ISOWA Corp.

KOLBUS GmbH and Co. KG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Natraj Corrugating Machinery Co.

Panotec Srl

Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC

Shanghai PrintYoung International Industry Co. Ltd.

Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd.

SUN Automation Group

Sunrise Pacific Co. Ltd.

Valco Cincinnati Inc.

Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zemat Technology Group Ltd.

