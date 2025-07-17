Dental Restoration Market Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025-2029: Booming Dental Cosmetic Industry Driving Growth

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Restoration Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental restoration market is set for a significant surge, poised to expand by USD 9.77 billion between 2024 and 2029, with an impressive CAGR of 8.2%. This growth forecast underscores the dynamic changes and opportunities redefining the dental restoration sector.

This comprehensive report delivers a holistic analysis, covering market size, latest trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis encompassing around 25 key players.

The continuous rise in dental diseases and associated risk factors, coupled with the booming dental cosmetic industry and the advent of dental digitization, are primary market growth accelerators.

An increase in demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures is a significant factor driving market growth. Moreover, growing awareness around optimal dental care and treatment, alongside constant advancements in dental technologies, are projected to escalate the market demand further in the upcoming years.

The report leverages both qualitative and quantitative data, drawing insights from key industry stakeholders, to provide a comprehensive snapshot of current market scenarios and forecast future trajectories.

Segmentation of the Dental Restoration Market:

By Product

Dental amalgams

Dental composites

Dental cements

Dental ceramics

Dental liners

By End-user

Dental clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Type

Direct restorations

Indirect restorations

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (RoW)

Report Highlights:

Dental Restoration Market sizing

Dental Restoration Market forecast

Dental Restoration Market industry analysis

Contained within the report is a robust vendor analysis, enabling clients to enhance their competitive positioning. This includes detailed insights into several leading dental restoration market vendors such as 3M Co., Amann Girrbach AG, Coltene Whaledent AG, Den Mat Holdings LLC, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., and more.

The report also identifies emerging trends and challenges expected to influence market growth, equipping companies with the strategies needed to seize growth opportunities effectively. By synthesizing and summarizing data from diverse sources, the report offers a detailed, reliable analysis of vital parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies. This meticulously researched document presents a thorough competitive landscape, vendor selection methodology, and market growth projection using a blend of primary and secondary research.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3M Co.

Amann Girrbach AG

Coltene Whaledent AG

Den Mat Holdings LLC

DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corp.

GC Corp.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Jensen Dental

Kerr Corp.

Kulzer GmbH

KURARAY Co. Ltd.

Larident Srl

SDI Ltd.

SHOFU Dental GmbH

VITA Zahnfabrik

VOCO GmbH

Zirkonzahn Srl

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5okhm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.