Middle East and North Africa Renewable Energy Industry Report 2025-2030 | Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production, Industrial Decarbonization and Renewable-Powered Manufacturing Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Energy Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the renewable energy market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, using 2024 as the base year and forecasting trends from 2025 to 2030, with estimations of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).



This report comprehensively analyzes the renewable energy market across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with 2024 as the base year and market projections extending through the end of 2030. It offers detailed insights into key growth indicators, including market size, segmentation, and compound annual growth rates (CAGR) across various renewable energy segments. The study evaluates market trends, policy frameworks, investment flows, and technological innovations shaping the adoption of renewable energy across the region.

The report is segmented by source, including solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy and end-user sectors such as residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. It also explores distribution models and market entry strategies relevant to industry stakeholders.

To maintain a focused and relevant analysis, the report excludes Turkey and Israel, whose renewable energy sectors are significantly more mature and developed than those of other MENA countries. Including these markets would have skewed the overall data and masked the specific dynamics of emerging markets within the region. By concentrating on developing and high-potential economies such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Morocco, this report aims to provide actionable intelligence for investors, policymakers, and companies seeking to capitalize on the region's untapped renewable energy opportunities.



Report Includes

Analyses of trends in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) markets for renewable energy, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by source, end-users, and country

An analysis of technological advancements in solar, wind and green hydrogen energy, government policies and regulatory frameworks, and industry investment trends

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' product offerings, strategic alliances, venture fundings and investment outlook

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 61 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $59.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing This Study

Market Summary

Chapter 2 MENA Renewable Energy Industry Outlook

Introduction

Market Overview

Resource Availability

Government Policies and National Strategies

Global vs. MENA Renewable Energy Market Analysis

Market Size and Installed Capacity

Resource Availability

Technology Adoption and Diversification

Government Policies and Regulatory Environment

Investment Trends

Grid Infrastructure and Integration

Innovation and Emerging Technologies

Environmental and Socioeconomic Considerations

Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Government-Led Visionary Strategies and Energy Diversification Plans

Abundant Natural Resources Offer Ideal Renewable Potential

Rising Energy Demand and Electrification of New Sectors

Energy Export Ambitions and the Rise of Green Hydrogen

Market Challenges

Overdependence on Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Limited Grid Infrastructure and Interconnectivity

Market Opportunities

Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production for Export and Domestic Use

Industrial Decarbonization and Renewable-Powered Manufacturing

Development of Utility-Scale Renewable Energy Projects

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Source

Hydropower

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Bioenergy

Other renewable sources

Market Analysis by End User

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Chapter 5 Country Analysis

Middle East and North African Market Analysis by Country

Egypt

Morocco

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Jordan

Tunisia

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Algeria

Kuwait

Rest of MENA

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Emerging Trends and Market Impact

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies and Competitive Strategies

Outlook

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4r2sa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment