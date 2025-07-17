Middle East and North Africa Renewable Energy Industry Report 2025-2030 | Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production, Industrial Decarbonization and Renewable-Powered Manufacturing Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Energy Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the renewable energy market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, using 2024 as the base year and forecasting trends from 2025 to 2030, with estimations of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).
This report comprehensively analyzes the renewable energy market across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with 2024 as the base year and market projections extending through the end of 2030. It offers detailed insights into key growth indicators, including market size, segmentation, and compound annual growth rates (CAGR) across various renewable energy segments. The study evaluates market trends, policy frameworks, investment flows, and technological innovations shaping the adoption of renewable energy across the region.
The report is segmented by source, including solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy and end-user sectors such as residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. It also explores distribution models and market entry strategies relevant to industry stakeholders.
To maintain a focused and relevant analysis, the report excludes Turkey and Israel, whose renewable energy sectors are significantly more mature and developed than those of other MENA countries. Including these markets would have skewed the overall data and masked the specific dynamics of emerging markets within the region. By concentrating on developing and high-potential economies such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Morocco, this report aims to provide actionable intelligence for investors, policymakers, and companies seeking to capitalize on the region's untapped renewable energy opportunities.
Report Includes
- Analyses of trends in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) markets for renewable energy, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by source, end-users, and country
- An analysis of technological advancements in solar, wind and green hydrogen energy, government policies and regulatory frameworks, and industry investment trends
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' product offerings, strategic alliances, venture fundings and investment outlook
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|61
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$26.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$59.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.4%
|Regions Covered
|Africa, Middle East
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 MENA Renewable Energy Industry Outlook
- Introduction
- Market Overview
- Resource Availability
- Government Policies and National Strategies
- Global vs. MENA Renewable Energy Market Analysis
- Market Size and Installed Capacity
- Resource Availability
- Technology Adoption and Diversification
- Government Policies and Regulatory Environment
- Investment Trends
- Grid Infrastructure and Integration
- Innovation and Emerging Technologies
- Environmental and Socioeconomic Considerations
- Market Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Government-Led Visionary Strategies and Energy Diversification Plans
- Abundant Natural Resources Offer Ideal Renewable Potential
- Rising Energy Demand and Electrification of New Sectors
- Energy Export Ambitions and the Rise of Green Hydrogen
- Market Challenges
- Overdependence on Fossil Fuel Subsidies
- Limited Grid Infrastructure and Interconnectivity
- Market Opportunities
- Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production for Export and Domestic Use
- Industrial Decarbonization and Renewable-Powered Manufacturing
- Development of Utility-Scale Renewable Energy Projects
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Source
- Hydropower
- Solar Energy
- Wind Energy
- Bioenergy
- Other renewable sources
- Market Analysis by End User
- Residential Sector
- Commercial Sector
- Industrial Sector
Chapter 5 Country Analysis
- Middle East and North African Market Analysis by Country
- Egypt
- Morocco
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Jordan
- Tunisia
- Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Algeria
- Kuwait
- Rest of MENA
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Emerging Trends and Market Impact
- Competitive Landscape
- Key Companies and Competitive Strategies
- Outlook
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4r2sa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment