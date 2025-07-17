Dental Biomaterials Market and Competition Forecast 2025-2029 Featuring 20+ Industry Players

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Biomaterials Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental biomaterials market is poised for significant growth, forecasting an expansion of USD 1.06 billion between 2024 and 2029, accelerating at a robust CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This comprehensive market analysis offers insights into market size, emerging trends, growth drivers, and challenges, accompanied by an extensive vendor review featuring around 25 prominent vendors.

Current market dynamics reveal an accelerating demand driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, demographic shifts such as an aging population, and rising disposable incomes. The analysis synthesizes data from both primary and secondary sources, providing a holistic view of the market environment, segmented by type, application, end-users, and geographical landscapes.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Metallic

Ceramic

Polymers

Natural

By Application:

Implantology

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Others

By End-user:

Dental laboratories

Dental product manufacturers

Dental hospitals and clinics

Dental academies and research institutes

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (RoW)

Key growth drivers for this market include the emphasis on new product launches, alongside rising dental tourism, technological advancements, and the rise of digital dentistry, all contributing to a sizeable future demand. The report encompasses various aspects of the market including market sizing, forecasting, and a comprehensive industry analysis.

To aid companies in strategizing effectively, the vendor analysis segment offers a detailed examination of top industry players such as 3M Co., Dentsply Sirona Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., among others. The report also highlights forthcoming trends and challenges that are set to shape the market trajectory, providing a strategic toolkit for capitalizing on prospective growth opportunities.

The analysis provides a detailed picture of the market through a meticulous synthesis of data from multiple sources, examining key parameters including profit margins, pricing strategies, competitive landscapes, and promotional tactics. This data-driven approach ensures comprehensive insights for stakeholders seeking to navigate the competitive dynamics of the dental biomaterials market effectively.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3M Co.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC

Augma Biomaterials USA Inc.

B and B DENTAL Srl

Collagen Matrix Inc.

Curasan Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Ed. Geistlich Sohne AG

Envista Holdings Corp.

GC Corp.

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Keystone Dental Inc.

KURARAY Co. Ltd.

LifeNet Health Inc.

Orthogen LLC.

Park Dental Research Corp.

SigmaGraft Biomaterials

Tissue Regenix Group PLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

