Sustainable Palm Oil (Edible Oil, Surfactants, Biofuels, Other) Market Analysis and Strategy Outlook Report 2025-2029

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Palm Oil Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sustainable palm oil market is anticipated to experience robust growth, with an expected increase of USD 2.54 billion from 2024 to 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 4.7%. This growth trajectory is fueled by a surge in demand for trans-fat-free and plant-based products. Heightened awareness of ecological impacts such as deforestation and biodiversity degradation is also contributing to the market expansion.

Emerging advancements in sustainable cultivation methods are cited as primary drivers for future growth. The industry is also seeing a rise in collaborations among companies and a growing prominence of private-label brands, all contributing to increased demand.

The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the sustainable palm oil market, encompassing market size, forecasts, trends, growth catalysts, and challenges. Vendor analysis within the report covers approximately 25 prominent vendors, offering insights into the competitive landscape.

Research methodologies include both primary and secondary information from pivotal industry participants, providing a robust data foundation. Market segmentation is detailed as follows:

By Type:

Edible Oil

Surfactants

Biofuels

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By End-user:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

The report's comprehensive analysis includes sustainable palm oil market sizing, forecasts, and industry insights. An in-depth vendor analysis highlights key players like Asian Agri, Astra Agro Lestari, Beiersdorf AG, Bumitama Agri Ltd., and more. Upcoming trends and challenges are discussed to aid companies in strategizing and capitalizing on growth opportunities.

This detailed report integrates data through study, synthesis, and analysis of various sources. By examining key parameters like profitability, competition, and market promotions, the report crafts a well-rounded view of the market landscape. Extensive research assures the data's reliability, aiming to deliver accurate market growth forecasts through both qualitative and quantitative methods.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Asian Agri

Astra Agro Lestari

Beiersdorf AG

Bumitama Agri Ltd.

Bunge Global SA

Cargill Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

European Palm Oil Alliance

Ferrero International S.A.

First Resources Ltd.

Genting Plantations BHD

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings BHD

IOI Corp. BHD

Kuala Lumpur Kepong BHD

Musim Mas Group

Sampoerna Agro

Sarawak Oil Palms BHD

Solidaridad Network Asia Ltd.

Unilever PLC

United Plantations BHD

Wilmar International Ltd.

