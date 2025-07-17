Vietnam Diagnostic Labs Market Insights, Developments and Forecast 2025-2034 - Diag, PATHLAB, Himedic, and Chemedic Test Center Dominate the Competition

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Diagnostic Labs Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam diagnostic labs market was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the region. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2025-2034, reaching USD 2.47 billion by 2034.

Key drivers include enhanced TB diagnostic systems due to government support and technological advancements. The USAID's partnership with Vietnam's National Reference Laboratory for TB has led to the creation of a standardised specimen referral system aimed at improving the accuracy and efficiency of TB diagnostics, boosting the demand for lab services.

Vietnam Diagnostic Labs Market Trends

Technological advancements, such as Siemens Healthineers' collaboration with S.I.S Hospital to introduce the NAEOTOM Alpha Photon-Counting CT Scanner, are shaping the market. This innovation enhances diagnostic accuracy and speed. Moreover, advancements in molecular testing and AI analytics, as showcased by Roche's molecular testing system, are bolstering the market's growth and precision.

International partnerships are also pivotal, exemplified by the alliance between Dong-A ST and KT for a Vietnamese medical information platform. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is on the rise, with BGI Genomics' NIFTY technology transfer enhancing genetic testing capabilities.

Vietnam Diagnostic Labs Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by provider type into hospital-based and standalone labs, by test type into radiology and pathology, and by end users into referral, walk-ins, corporate clients, and others. Hospital-based diagnostic labs hold a significant market share due to comprehensive services and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Radiology Leading the Diagnostic Test Type Segment

Radiology is the leading test type, propelled by a rising demand for advanced imaging techniques, government initiatives, and medical tourism enhancing accessibility to services. This segment is expected to maintain its leadership due to technological advancements.

Corporate clients are the largest end-user segment, driven by a surge in health screenings and occupational health programs. The southern region of Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, leads the market due to its advanced healthcare facilities and investments in diagnostic technologies.

Leading Players in the Vietnam Diagnostic Labs Market

Key players include Diag, PATHLAB, Himedic, and Chemedic Test Center. These companies stand out due to their cutting-edge technology and commitment to high-standard healthcare services, contributing to their strong presence in the market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Vietnam

