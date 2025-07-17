China's Post-80s Intellectuals Forge Social Impact Through Grounded Practice

BEIJING, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China's acclaimed documentary series "100 Readers: Inner Worlds at Home" returns for its second season on Tencent News, showcasing diverse lifestyles of educated Chinese through intimate portraits. The latest episode highlights generational social engagement through agricultural pioneer Dr. Shi Yan.

In the newly aired third installment, host Zhuang Jing visits the organic farm of Shi Yan—a Tsinghua University-educated agricultural scientist who has devoted 15 years to rural development. Managing two organic farms, Shi describes her 300-acre operation as her "largest home."





"True innovation in social sciences occurs not just in universities, but on the land," stated Shi, representative of China's new rural construction movement. Zhuang noted this expansive concept exemplifies the season's theme "Open the Door to See the World," explaining: "Home extends beyond domestic spaces to creating spiritual habitats through tangible practice."

Footage shows the women walking through walnut groves amid livestock, crops, and revitalized farmland—visually capturing China's rural modernization. Their discussion addressed pressing generational concerns:

Social responsibilities of post-80s intellectuals

Work-life balance challenges

Parenting support systems

Women's professional advancement





Zhuang observed this cohort—who came of age during China's Reform Era—demonstrates "broader perspectives, constructive approaches, and context-driven innovation" as societal pillars.

The production's collaboration with automaker GAC Hyptec reflects evolving documentary business models. "Driving redefines women's freedom," remarked Zhuang, who serves as both host and producer. "Technology should empower dignity—that's its proper direction."

Produced by Qingmei Culture and Tencent Midas Touch Studio, the series continues to gain viewership on Tencent News. Its summer documentary lineup offers fresh perspectives on contemporary Chinese society, with upcoming episodes promising further revelations about societal transformation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd8fdd57-c360-42a6-a1b9-3bdbcc508735