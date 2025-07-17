Thyroid Gland Disorders Diagnostics and Treatment Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 | Incorporation of AI and Advanced Therapeutics Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thyroid Gland Disorders: Diagnostics and Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for diagnostics and treatment of thyroid gland disorders was valued at $15.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $16.3 billion in 2025 to reach $21.0 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 through 2030.



The report analyzes trends in the global market for diagnostics and treatment of thyroid gland disorders. The report includes global revenue ($ million) for the base year 2024, estimated data for 2025, and for the forecast period of 2026 through 2030. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW. North American consists of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain and the Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

This report focuses on trends and challenges that affect the market, including emerging technologies. It includes an analysis of the competitive landscape, with the rankings and market shares of the leading companies in the global market. The report has a chapter on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments and includes company profiles that covers key financials, product portfolios and recent news.

The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly focusing on targeted and personalized therapies. There is a shift from traditional synthetic drugs to therapeutic biologic medicines, which are more efficacious, have better patient outcomes, and improve quality of life. Diagnostics include blood tests (TSH, T3, T4), imaging (ultrasound, CT, MRI), and molecular testing for early detection. Treatments include hormone replacement therapy (levothyroxine), anti-thyroid drugs, radioactive iodine therapy, targeted biologics, and minimally invasive surgeries.



Current Market Scenario



Hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroid cancer, and autoimmune thyroid diseases affect millions of people globally, with aging populations, lifestyle factors, and iodine deficiency driving their incidence. In North America, the incidence of hypothyroidism and thyroid cancer cases is rising, while in Asia-Pacific, especially India, faces increasing congenital hypothyroidism.

Thyroid cancer is also on the rise, particularly among women in the U.S. and parts of Asia and South America. Thyroid cancer has become the fastest-growing cancer among women over the past three decades. However, disparities in thyroid disease care remain a challenge, influenced by societal and structural factors that impact access to

diagnosis and treatment.



Segmental Analysis



Hypothyroidism accounts for more than half of the market, followed by hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer and conditions such as thyroid nodules, goiter, thyroiditis, and rare genetic disorders. The demand for synthetic levothyroxine in treating hypothyroidism, for Tepezza to treat thyroid eye disease (TED), and advanced technologies in thyroid surgery are driving the market.



By disease, hypothyroidism accounted for 51.8% of the market in 2024 due to the increasing prevalence of Hashimoto's thyroiditis and congenital hypothyroidism. By type, treatment accounted for 63.5% of the market in 2024. By region, North America held the highest share (42.4%) in 2024 due to the presence of many leading companies and increased healthcare expenditures.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Conventional and Novel Technologies

Diagnostics in Thyroid Gland Disorders

Treatment of Thyroid Gland Disorders

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Potential for New Entrants (Moderate)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate to High)

Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High)

Threat of Substitutes (Low to Moderate)

Industry Competitiveness (High)

Macroeconomic Factors

Aging Population

Regulatory Environment

Growing Incidence of Cancer

Government Policy and Collaboration

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Thyroid Cancer

Growing Prevalence of Thyroid Disorders

Rising Awareness and Policy Initiatives for Thyroid Disorders

Managing Thyroid Disorders through Personalized Medicine

Market Restraints

Side Effects of Treatment

Limited Access in Low-Income Regions

Market Opportunities

Incorporation of AI

Advanced Therapeutics

Market Challenges

Healthcare Disparities and Funding Challenges

Requirement for Lifelong Medication

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

U.S. Approval Process

EU Approval Process

Asia-Pacific Approval Process

Drug Approval and Regulations

Levothyroxine-Based Treatments

Anti-Thyroid Medications

Biologic and Biosimilar Regulations

Medical Devices and Diagnostics Regulations

Point-of-Care and Laboratory Tests

Wearable and Digital Health Solutions

Future Trends and Regulatory Changes

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies in Thyroid Disorder Diagnostics

Hybrid Feature Selection and Deep Learning Framework

Autofluorescence Technology for Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery

Regenerative Medicine and Bioengineering

Biowearable Technology

Mobile Apps

Recent Approvals and Launches of Drug and Device Products

Patent Analysis

Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Key Takeaways

Market Analysis by Disease Type

Hypothyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Thyroid Cancer

Other Diseases

Market Analysis by Type

Takeaways

Diagnostics

Treatment

Market Analysis by End User

Takeaways

Treatment in Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Retail and Online Pharmacies

Research and Academic Institutes

Home Care Settings

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Takeaways

Market Shares of Leading Companies

Developments and Strategies

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Diagnostics and Treatment of Thyroid Gland Disorders Industry: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Initiatives by Leading Companies

ESG Risk Ratings

Research Viewpoint

Chapter 9 Appendix



Companies Featured

Abbott

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

Gsk Plc.

Lilly

Merck Kgaa

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Terumo Corp.

