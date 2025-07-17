Thyroid Gland Disorders Diagnostics and Treatment Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 | Incorporation of AI and Advanced Therapeutics Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thyroid Gland Disorders: Diagnostics and Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for diagnostics and treatment of thyroid gland disorders was valued at $15.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $16.3 billion in 2025 to reach $21.0 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 through 2030.
The report analyzes trends in the global market for diagnostics and treatment of thyroid gland disorders. The report includes global revenue ($ million) for the base year 2024, estimated data for 2025, and for the forecast period of 2026 through 2030. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW. North American consists of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain and the Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.
This report focuses on trends and challenges that affect the market, including emerging technologies. It includes an analysis of the competitive landscape, with the rankings and market shares of the leading companies in the global market. The report has a chapter on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments and includes company profiles that covers key financials, product portfolios and recent news.
The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly focusing on targeted and personalized therapies. There is a shift from traditional synthetic drugs to therapeutic biologic medicines, which are more efficacious, have better patient outcomes, and improve quality of life. Diagnostics include blood tests (TSH, T3, T4), imaging (ultrasound, CT, MRI), and molecular testing for early detection. Treatments include hormone replacement therapy (levothyroxine), anti-thyroid drugs, radioactive iodine therapy, targeted biologics, and minimally invasive surgeries.
Current Market Scenario
Hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroid cancer, and autoimmune thyroid diseases affect millions of people globally, with aging populations, lifestyle factors, and iodine deficiency driving their incidence. In North America, the incidence of hypothyroidism and thyroid cancer cases is rising, while in Asia-Pacific, especially India, faces increasing congenital hypothyroidism.
Thyroid cancer is also on the rise, particularly among women in the U.S. and parts of Asia and South America. Thyroid cancer has become the fastest-growing cancer among women over the past three decades. However, disparities in thyroid disease care remain a challenge, influenced by societal and structural factors that impact access to
diagnosis and treatment.
Segmental Analysis
Hypothyroidism accounts for more than half of the market, followed by hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer and conditions such as thyroid nodules, goiter, thyroiditis, and rare genetic disorders. The demand for synthetic levothyroxine in treating hypothyroidism, for Tepezza to treat thyroid eye disease (TED), and advanced technologies in thyroid surgery are driving the market.
By disease, hypothyroidism accounted for 51.8% of the market in 2024 due to the increasing prevalence of Hashimoto's thyroiditis and congenital hypothyroidism. By type, treatment accounted for 63.5% of the market in 2024. By region, North America held the highest share (42.4%) in 2024 due to the presence of many leading companies and increased healthcare expenditures.
Report Includes
- 97 data tables and 62 additional tables
- An overview of the current and future global markets for thyroid gland disorder
- An analysis of the global market trends with market revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by type, disease type, end-user industry, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Analysis of market opportunities from a Porter's Five Forces perspective, and a value chain analysis considering the prevailing micro- and macro environmental factors
- Coverage of advances in thyroid cancer diagnosis such as genomic tests and treatments, as well as the side effects of current treatments such as radioactive iodine
- Evaluation of ESG practices in the industry, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, risks and opportunity assessment, ratings and matrices
- A patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in the market
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Pfizer Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Conventional and Novel Technologies
- Diagnostics in Thyroid Gland Disorders
- Treatment of Thyroid Gland Disorders
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Potential for New Entrants (Moderate)
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate to High)
- Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High)
- Threat of Substitutes (Low to Moderate)
- Industry Competitiveness (High)
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Aging Population
- Regulatory Environment
- Growing Incidence of Cancer
- Government Policy and Collaboration
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Prevalence of Thyroid Cancer
- Growing Prevalence of Thyroid Disorders
- Rising Awareness and Policy Initiatives for Thyroid Disorders
- Managing Thyroid Disorders through Personalized Medicine
- Market Restraints
- Side Effects of Treatment
- Limited Access in Low-Income Regions
- Market Opportunities
- Incorporation of AI
- Advanced Therapeutics
- Market Challenges
- Healthcare Disparities and Funding Challenges
- Requirement for Lifelong Medication
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- U.S. Approval Process
- EU Approval Process
- Asia-Pacific Approval Process
- Drug Approval and Regulations
- Levothyroxine-Based Treatments
- Anti-Thyroid Medications
- Biologic and Biosimilar Regulations
- Medical Devices and Diagnostics Regulations
- Point-of-Care and Laboratory Tests
- Wearable and Digital Health Solutions
- Future Trends and Regulatory Changes
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies in Thyroid Disorder Diagnostics
- Hybrid Feature Selection and Deep Learning Framework
- Autofluorescence Technology for Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery
- Regenerative Medicine and Bioengineering
- Biowearable Technology
- Mobile Apps
- Recent Approvals and Launches of Drug and Device Products
- Patent Analysis
- Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Key Takeaways
- Market Analysis by Disease Type
- Hypothyroidism
- Hyperthyroidism
- Thyroid Cancer
- Other Diseases
- Market Analysis by Type
- Takeaways
- Diagnostics
- Treatment
- Market Analysis by End User
- Takeaways
- Treatment in Hospitals and Specialty Clinics
- Retail and Online Pharmacies
- Research and Academic Institutes
- Home Care Settings
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Takeaways
- Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Developments and Strategies
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Acquisitions
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Diagnostics and Treatment of Thyroid Gland Disorders Industry: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Initiatives by Leading Companies
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Research Viewpoint
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Abbott
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa
- Gsk Plc.
- Lilly
- Merck Kgaa
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
- Terumo Corp.
