North American Temporary Heating Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Aggreko, CAT Dealership Network, Herc Rentals, Resolute Industrial, Sunbelt Rentals, and United Rentals

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 North American Temporary Heating Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Temporary Heating Market research report includes market size, growth rates, end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2024-2031 for the United States and Canada.

The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by type of equipment (steam, electric, ground thaw, indirect-fired, direct-fired, flameless, and hydronic surface heaters), country (United States and Canada), end user group (construction, industrial, mining, oil & gas, emergency, events, and others) and market shares by revenue for rental providers. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included.



This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Temporary Heating Equipment Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2024. Heaters, for temporary heating applications, enable customers to control the temperature and evenly distribute heat for a variety of applications.



The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the temporary heating market in the United States and Canada. The base year for the study is 2024 and the forecast period is from 2024 until 2031.

This report includes:

Market size and growth rate projections (2024-2031)

Revenue-based market share data for 2024

Analysis by output capacity: less than 300k BTU/hr, 350k-750k BTU/hr, 750k-1 MBTU/hr, 1-2 MBTU/hr, above 2 MBTU/hr

End-user market share for 2024, covering Construction, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Emergency, Events, Mining, and Others

Fuel type breakdown: Diesel, Natural Gas, Propane, and Electric

Equipment type distribution: Indirect-fired, Direct-fired, Hydronic, Flameless, Electric, and Steam heaters

Insight into growth drivers and market restraints

Overall market trend analysis

Companies Featured:

Aggreko plc

CAT Dealership Network

Herc Rentals Inc.

Resolute Industrial LLC

Sunbelt Rentals Inc.

United Rentals Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Segmentation by Type of Equipment, End-user and Application

Executive Summary

Revenues by end user

Major Data Points

North American Temporary Heating Revenues, 2022 & 2029

Major trends

Market drivers

Market restraints

Main market participants

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

Re-rental

Higher outputs and efficiencies

Heat Load testing using heaters

Natural Gas Heaters

Non-seasonal applications

Market data

North American Temporary Heating revenues (2022-2029)

United States Temporary Heating revenues (2022-2029)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcpx3p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.