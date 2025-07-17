Ascentage Pharma Announces Closing of Placement Shares in Top-Up Placement

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ: AAPG; HKEX: 6855) (“Ascentage Pharma” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs in cancers, announced the closing of an offshore placement (the “Offshore Placement”), pursuant to which Dajun Yang Dynasty Trust, an affiliate of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dajun Yang, M.D., Ph.D. (the “Vendor”), offered and sold 22 million ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company (the “Placement Shares”) at a price of HKD68.60 per share. In connection with the Offshore Placement, the Vendor has subscribed for, and the Company will issue to the Vendor, 22 million new ordinary shares of the Company (the “Replacement Shares”) at a price of HKD68.60, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately HKD1,492 million (approximately US$190.1 million based on an exchange rate of 1 USD to 7.85 HKD). The issuance of the Replacement Shares is expected to take place by July 28, 2025. The newly issued equity capital in the Company will represent approximately 6.29% of the Company’s issued share capital prior to the closing of the Offshore Placement. These transactions were conducted in accordance with the terms of the Placing and Subscription Agreement by and among the Company, the Vendor and J.P. Morgan (Asia Pacific) Limited and Citigroup Global Markets Limited, each in the role of a placing agent, dated July 14, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for commercialization efforts, including expanding coverage and improving patient access, global clinical development to advance the core pipeline candidates of the Company, as well as infrastructure and working capital to strengthen global operations.

The Offshore Placement was made in a transaction outside of the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and the Placement Shares were not offered to any members of the “public” (within the meaning of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance, Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Replacement Shares will be issued in a transaction not involving a public offering. As such, the offer and sale of the securities described above have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws and may not be sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, in the United States, Hong Kong, or elsewhere, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ: AAPG; HKEX: 6855) (“Ascentage Pharma” or the “Company”) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs in cancers. The company has built a rich pipeline of innovative drug candidates that includes inhibitors targeting key proteins in the apoptotic pathway, such as Bcl-2 and MDM2-p53 and next-generation kinase inhibitors.

The lead asset, olverembatinib, is the first novel third-generation BCR-ABL1 inhibitor approved in China for the treatment of patients with CML in chronic phase (CML-CP) with T315I mutations, CML in accelerated phase (CML-AP) with T315I mutations, and CML-CP that is resistant or intolerant to first and second-generation TKIs. It is covered by the China National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). The Company is currently conducting an FDA-cleared, global registrational Phase III trial, or POLARIS-2, of olverembatinib for CML, as well as global registrational Phase III trials for patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL and SDH-deficient GIST patients.

The second lead asset, lisaftoclax, is a novel Bcl-2 inhibitor for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies. The NDA for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory CLL and SLL just received approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The Company is currently conducting 4 global registrational Phase III trials: the GLORA study of lisaftoclax in combination with BTK inhibitors in patients with CLL/SLL previously treated with BTK inhibitors for more than 12 months with suboptimal response; the GLORA-2 study in patients with newly diagnosed CLL/SLL; the GLORA-3 study in newly diagnosed, elderly and unfit patients with AML; and the GLORA-4 study in patients with newly diagnosed higher risk MDS.

Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships and other relationships with numerous leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, such as Takeda, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, and Innovent, in addition to research and development relationships with leading research institutions, such as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mayo Clinic, National Cancer Institute and the University of Michigan. For more information, visit https://ascentage.com/

