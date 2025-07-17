ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2025

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2025. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

Unaudited

31- May

2025 Audited

28 -Feb

2025 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 63.4 62.9 Dividends paid to date* 87.50 87.50 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since 10p Share consolidation) 150.90 150.40

*Dividends paid represents dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 5 June 2025, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2025 of 1.75p per share. This dividend will be paid on 15 August 2025 to Shareholders on the register at 18 July 2025. Payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV per share as shown above to 61.65p pence and increase dividends paid to date to 89.25p per share.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2025





Cost Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 £’000 MPB Group Limited 1,684 12,622 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 4,624 9,461 Luxury Promise Limited 5,680 8,983 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 4,731 7,548 Social Value Portal Ltd 2,590 6,544 Access Systems, Inc. (t/a AccessPay) 3,737 6,042 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 2,729 5,979 Farmer J Limited 3,670 5,911 Dash Brands Ltd 2,718 4,643 Moonshot CVE Ltd 2,298 4,567 Other venture capital investments 84,415 59,458 Total venture capital investments 118,876 131,758 Cash and cash equivalents 48,738 Other net current assets 259 Net Assets 180,755

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2025





Additions

Venture capital investments Cost

£’000 Limitless Travel Ltd 1,165 MOTH Drinks Ltd 186 Mojo Men Ltd 133 Total 1,484

Investment disposals

There were no disposals made in the quarter to 31 May 2025.

Investment activity from 1 June 2025 to the date of this announcement

In the period from 1 June 2025 to the date of this announcement, a follow on investment was made in Not Another Beer Co Ltd (t/a Lucky Saint) at a cost of £26,000.

Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 10p each As at 1 March 2025 268,666,368 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2025 - Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2025 16,486,817 As at 31 May 2025 285,153,185

In the period from 1 June 2025 to the date of this announcement, 1,823,214 Ordinary Shares were issued on 2 July 2025 pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 6 November 2024 and were allotted at an average price of 65.32p, based on the net asset value of 62.9p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 28 February 2025.

In the period from 1 June 2025 to the date of this announcement, 4,385,063 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2025 to 31 May 2025 or in the period from 1 June 2025 to the date of this announcement.

