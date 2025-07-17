Fixing of coupon - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen


FIXING OF COUPON RATES        17 July 2025

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 21 July 2025

Effective from 21 July 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 21 July 2025 to 20 October 2025:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030509559, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 21 July 2025: 3.4640% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

