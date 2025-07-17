Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second quarter 2025 net income of $77.3 million and net income available to common stockholders
of $73.0 million, up 86% and 95%, respectively, year-over-year

Second quarter 2025 EPS of $1.58 per diluted share and adjusted EPS(1) of $1.63 per
diluted share, up 98% and 104%, respectively, year-over-year

Strong balance sheet growth with total loans increasing 7% quarter-over-quarter and 10% year-over-year

Book Value and Tangible Book Value(2) per share both increasing 13% year-over-year, reaching record levels

DALLAS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the second quarter of 2025.

“Our multi-year focus on building a differentiated, full-service financial services firm has strengthened our client franchise and consistently delivered high-quality outcomes across our platform, driving strong financial performance this quarter,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “The strategic actions we’ve taken have structurally enhanced our earnings power, and as we enter the second half of the year, the breadth of our capabilities and the strength of our balance sheet position us to deliver durable, through-cycle results for both clients and shareholders.”

 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter
(dollars in thousands except per share data) 2025   2025   2024 
OPERATING RESULTS     
Net income$77,328  $47,047  $41,662 
Net income available to common stockholders$73,016  $42,734  $37,350 
Pre-provision net revenue(3)$117,188  $77,458  $78,597 
Diluted earnings per common share$1.58  $0.92  $0.80 
Diluted common shares 46,215,394   46,616,704   46,872,498 
Return on average assets 0.99%  0.61%  0.56%
Return on average common equity 9.17%  5.56%  5.26%
      
OPERATING RESULTS, ADJUSTED(1)     
Net income$79,841  $47,047  $42,020 
Net income available to common stockholders$75,529  $42,734  $37,708 
Pre-provision net revenue(3)$120,475  $77,458  $79,059 
Diluted earnings per common share$1.63  $0.92  $0.80 
Diluted common shares 46,215,394   46,616,704   46,872,498 
Return on average assets 1.02%  0.61%  0.57%
Return on average common equity 9.48%  5.56%  5.31%
      
BALANCE SHEET     
Loans held for investment$18,035,945  $17,654,243  $16,700,569 
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,889,589   4,725,541   5,078,161 
Total loans held for investment 23,925,534   22,379,784   21,778,730 
Loans held for sale       36,785 
Total assets 31,943,535   31,375,749   29,854,994 
Non-interest bearing deposits 7,718,006   7,874,780   7,987,715 
Total deposits 26,064,309   26,053,034   23,818,327 
Stockholders’ equity 3,510,070   3,429,774   3,175,601 
      

(1) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2025

For the second quarter of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $73.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $15.0 million, compared to $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. The $15.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from an increase in total loans held for investment (“LHI”) and $13.0 million in net charge-offs, partially offset by a decrease in criticized loans.

Net interest income was $253.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in average earning assets and earning asset yields, a decrease in average short-term borrowings and the impact of one additional day in the second quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.35%, an increase of 16 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 4 basis points from the first quarter of 2025 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 49 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. Total cost of deposits was 2.65% for the second quarter of 2025, an 11 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $9.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in investment banking and advisory fees and trading income, partially offset by a $1.9 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities recognized during the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $12.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits, related to the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter, and legal and professional expense, partially offset by an increase in other non-interest expense.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2024

Net income available to common stockholders was $73.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $37.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

The second quarter of 2025 included a $15.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting an increase in total LHI and $13.0 million in net charge-offs, partially offset by a decline in criticized loans, compared to a $20.0 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest income increased to $253.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $216.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.35% for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 44 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 48 basis points from the second quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits decreased 34 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $3.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, trading income and other non-interest income, partially offset by the loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities mentioned above.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy expense and communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $13.0 million were recorded during the second quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $9.8 million and $12.0 million during the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $637.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $762.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $859.7 million at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual LHI totaled $113.6 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $93.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $85.0 million at June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the second quarter of 2025 was 0.47%, compared to 0.42% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.39% for the second quarter of 2024. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.40% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.48% and 1.44% at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of June 30, 2025. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.4%, 12.9%, 15.3% and 11.8%, respectively, at June 30, 2025, compared to 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.6% and 11.8%, respectively, at March 31, 2025 and 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.7% and 12.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.1%, compared to 10.0% at March 31, 2025 and 9.6% at June 30, 2024.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 317,860 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $21.0 million, at a weighted average price of $65.50 per share.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including recent trade policies and their impact on our customers; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services and potential strategic acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global or other geopolitical conflicts, or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
 2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME     
Interest income$439,567 $427,289 $437,571 $452,533 $422,068 
Interest expense 186,172  191,255  207,964  212,431  205,486 
Net interest income 253,395  236,034  229,607  240,102  216,582 
Provision for credit losses 15,000  17,000  18,000  10,000  20,000 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 238,395  219,034  211,607  230,102  196,582 
Non-interest income 54,069  44,444  54,074  (114,771) 50,424 
Non-interest expense 190,276  203,020  172,159  195,324  188,409 
Income/(loss) before income taxes 102,188  60,458  93,522  (79,993) 58,597 
Income tax expense/(benefit) 24,860  13,411  22,499  (18,674) 16,935 
Net income/(loss) 77,328  47,047  71,023  (61,319) 41,662 
Preferred stock dividends 4,312  4,313  4,312  4,313  4,312 
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders$73,016 $42,734 $66,711 $(65,632)$37,350 
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share$1.58 $0.92 $1.43 $(1.41)$0.80 
Diluted common shares 46,215,394  46,616,704  46,770,961  46,608,742  46,872,498 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA     
Total assets$31,943,535 $31,375,749 $30,731,883 $31,629,299 $29,854,994 
Loans held for investment 18,035,945  17,654,243  17,234,492  16,764,512  16,700,569 
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,889,589  4,725,541  5,215,574  5,529,659  5,078,161 
Loans held for sale       9,022  36,785 
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 2,507,691  3,600,969  3,012,307  3,894,537  2,691,352 
Investment securities 4,608,628  4,531,219  4,396,115  4,405,520  4,388,976 
Non-interest bearing deposits 7,718,006  7,874,780  7,485,428  9,070,804  7,987,715 
Total deposits 26,064,309  26,053,034  25,238,599  25,865,255  23,818,327 
Short-term borrowings 1,250,000  750,000  885,000  1,035,000  1,675,000 
Long-term debt 620,256  660,521  660,346  660,172  659,997 
Stockholders’ equity 3,510,070  3,429,774  3,367,936  3,354,044  3,175,601 
      
End of period shares outstanding 45,746,836  46,024,933  46,233,812  46,207,757  46,188,078 
Book value per share$70.17 $68.00 $66.36 $66.09 $62.26 
Tangible book value per share(1)$70.14 $67.97 $66.32 $66.06 $62.23 
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS     
Net interest margin 3.35% 3.19% 2.93% 3.16% 3.01%
Return on average assets 0.99% 0.61% 0.88%(0.78)% 0.56%
Return on average assets, adjusted(4) 1.02% 0.61% 0.88% 1.00% 0.57%
Return on average common equity 9.17% 5.56% 8.50%(8.87)% 5.26%
Return on average common equity, adjusted(4) 9.48% 5.56% 8.50% 10.04% 5.31%
Efficiency ratio(2) 61.9% 72.4% 60.7% 155.8% 70.6%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(4) 61.1% 72.4% 60.7% 62.3% 70.4%
Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.72% 0.60% 0.69%(1.52)% 0.71%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted(4) 0.74% 0.60% 0.69% 0.86% 0.71%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.52% 2.75% 2.21% 2.59% 2.65%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted(4) 2.50% 2.75% 2.21% 2.52% 2.65%
Common equity to total assets 10.1% 10.0% 10.0% 9.7% 9.6%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 10.1% 10.0% 10.0% 9.7% 9.6%
Common Equity Tier 1 11.4% 11.6% 11.4% 11.2% 11.6%
Tier 1 capital 12.9% 13.1% 12.8% 12.6% 13.1%
Total capital 15.3% 15.6% 15.4% 15.2% 15.7%
Leverage 11.8% 11.8% 11.3% 11.4% 12.2%

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
 June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$182,451 $201,504 $176,501 $297,048 $221,727 
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 2,507,691  3,600,969  3,012,307  3,894,537  2,691,352 
Available-for-sale debt securities 3,774,141  3,678,378  3,524,686  3,518,662  3,483,231 
Held-to-maturity debt securities 761,907  779,354  796,168  812,432  831,513 
Equity securities 68,692  71,679  75,261  74,426  74,232 
Trading securities 3,888  1,808       
Investment securities 4,608,628  4,531,219  4,396,115  4,405,520  4,388,976 
Loans held for sale       9,022  36,785 
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,889,589  4,725,541  5,215,574  5,529,659  5,078,161 
Loans held for investment 18,035,945  17,654,243  17,234,492  16,764,512  16,700,569 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 277,648  278,379  271,709  273,143  267,297 
Loans held for investment, net 23,647,886  22,101,405  22,178,357  22,021,028  21,511,433 
Premises and equipment, net 86,831  84,575  85,443  81,577  69,464 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 908,552  854,581  881,664  919,071  933,761 
Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496  1,496  1,496  1,496  1,496 
Total assets$31,943,535 $31,375,749 $30,731,883 $31,629,299 $29,854,994 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Liabilities:     
Non-interest bearing deposits$7,718,006 $7,874,780 $7,485,428 $9,070,804 $7,987,715 
Interest bearing deposits 18,346,303  18,178,254  17,753,171  16,794,451  15,830,612 
Total deposits 26,064,309  26,053,034  25,238,599  25,865,255  23,818,327 
Accrued interest payable 14,120  25,270  23,680  18,679  23,841 
Other liabilities 484,780  457,150  556,322  696,149  502,228 
Short-term borrowings 1,250,000  750,000  885,000  1,035,000  1,675,000 
Long-term debt 620,256  660,521  660,346  660,172  659,997 
Total liabilities 28,433,465  27,945,975  27,363,947  28,275,255  26,679,393 
      
Stockholders’ equity:     
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:     
Authorized shares - 10,000,000     
Issued shares(1) 300,000  300,000  300,000  300,000  300,000 
Common stock, $.01 par value:     
Authorized shares - 100,000,000     
Issued shares(2) 517  517  515  515  515 
Additional paid-in capital 1,065,083  1,060,028  1,056,719  1,054,614  1,050,114 
Retained earnings 2,611,401  2,538,385  2,495,651  2,428,940  2,494,572 
Treasury stock(3) (354,000) (332,994) (301,842) (301,868) (301,868)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (112,931) (136,162) (183,107) (128,157) (367,732)
Total stockholders’ equity 3,510,070  3,429,774  3,367,936  3,354,044  3,175,601 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$31,943,535 $31,375,749 $30,731,883 $31,629,299 $29,854,994 
      
(1) Preferred stock - issued shares 300,000  300,000  300,000  300,000  300,000 
(2) Common stock - issued shares 51,747,305  51,707,542  51,520,315  51,494,260  51,474,581 
(3) Treasury stock - shares at cost 6,000,469  5,682,609  5,286,503  5,286,503  5,286,503 


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)    
(dollars in thousands except per share data)    
 Three Months Ended June 30,Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest income    
Interest and fees on loans$364,358 $345,251$698,508 $676,130
Investment securities 45,991  33,584 92,556  65,728
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 29,218  43,233 75,792  97,588
Total interest income 439,567  422,068 866,856  839,446
Interest expense    
Deposits 174,798  181,280 349,734  356,880
Short-term borrowings 3,444  12,749 11,690  25,532
Long-term debt 7,930  11,457 16,003  25,443
Total interest expense 186,172  205,486 377,427  407,855
Net interest income 253,395  216,582 489,429  431,591
Provision for credit losses 15,000  20,000 32,000  39,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 238,395  196,582 457,429  392,591
Non-interest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,182  5,911 16,022  12,250
Wealth management and trust fee income 3,730  3,699 7,694  7,266
Brokered loan fees 2,398  2,131 4,347  4,042
Investment banking and advisory fees 24,109  25,048 40,587  43,472
Trading income 7,896  5,650 13,835  10,362
Available-for-sale debt securities losses (1,886)  (1,886) 
Other 9,640  7,985 17,914  14,351
Total non-interest income 54,069  50,424 98,513  91,743
Non-interest expense    
Salaries and benefits 120,154  118,840 251,795  247,567
Occupancy expense 12,144  10,666 22,988  20,403
Marketing 3,624  5,996 8,633  12,032
Legal and professional 11,069  11,273 26,058  27,468
Communications and technology 24,314  22,013 47,956  43,127
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 5,096  5,570 10,437  13,991
Other 13,875  14,051 25,429  26,214
Total non-interest expense 190,276  188,409 393,296  390,802
Income before income taxes 102,188  58,597 162,646  93,532
Income tax expense 24,860  16,935 38,271  25,728
Net income 77,328  41,662 124,375  67,804
Preferred stock dividends 4,312  4,312 8,625  8,625
Net income available to common stockholders$73,016 $37,350$115,750 $59,179
     
Basic earnings per common share$1.59 $0.80$2.52 $1.26
Diluted earnings per common share$1.58 $0.80$2.49 $1.25


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
 2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
Allowance for credit losses on loans:     
Beginning balance$278,379 $271,709 $273,143 $267,297 $263,962 
Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans       2,579   
Loans charged-off:     
Commercial 13,020  10,197  14,100  6,120  9,997 
Commercial real estate 431  500  2,566  262  2,111 
Consumer       30   
Total charge-offs 13,451  10,697  16,666  6,412  12,108 
Recoveries:     
Commercial 486  483  4,562  329  153 
Commercial real estate   413  18     
Consumer   4  15     
Total recoveries 486  900  4,595  329  153 
Net charge-offs 12,965  9,797  12,071  6,083  11,955 
Provision for credit losses on loans 12,234  16,467  10,637  9,350  15,290 
Ending balance$277,648 $278,379 $271,709 $273,143 $267,297 
      
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:     
Beginning balance$53,865 $53,332 $45,969 $45,319 $40,609 
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 2,766  533  7,363  650  4,710 
Ending balance$56,631 $53,865 $53,332 $45,969 $45,319 
      
Total allowance for credit losses$334,279 $332,244 $325,041 $319,112 $312,616 
Total provision for credit losses$15,000 $17,000 $18,000 $10,000 $20,000 
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.16% 1.24% 1.21% 1.23% 1.23%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.19% 1.29% 1.22% 1.24% 1.27%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.22% 0.18% 0.22% 0.11% 0.23%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1) 0.18% 0.18% 0.19% 0.20% 0.22%
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.26% 0.32% 0.32% 0.18% 0.38%
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.40% 1.48% 1.45% 1.43% 1.44%

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.     
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS   
(dollars in thousands)     
 2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS     
Non-accrual loans held for investment$113,609 $93,565 $111,165 $88,960 $85,021 
Non-accrual loans held for sale          
Other real estate owned          
Total non-performing assets$113,609 $93,565 $111,165 $88,960 $85,021 
      
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.47% 0.42% 0.50% 0.40% 0.39%
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.36% 0.30% 0.36% 0.28% 0.28%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment2.4x3.0x2.4x3.1x3.1x
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment2.9x3.6x2.9x3.6x3.7x
      
LOANS PAST DUE     
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing$2,068 $791 $4,265 $5,281 $286 
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment 0.01% % 0.02% 0.02% %
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing$ $ $ $ $64 
      
CRITICIZED LOANS     
Criticized loans$637,462 $762,887 $713,951 $897,727 $859,671 
Criticized loans to total loans held for investment 2.66% 3.41% 3.18% 4.03% 3.95%
Special mention loans$339,923 $484,165 $435,626 $579,802 $593,305 
Special mention loans to total loans held for investment 1.42% 2.16% 1.94% 2.60% 2.72%


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
      
 2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter
  2025 20252024 2024 2024
Interest income     
Interest and fees on loans$364,358 $334,150$340,388$361,407 $345,251
Investment securities 45,991  46,565 44,102 38,389  33,584
Interest bearing deposits in other banks 29,218  46,574 53,081 52,737  43,233
Total interest income 439,567  427,289 437,571 452,533  422,068
Interest expense     
Deposits 174,798  174,936 189,061 190,255  181,280
Short-term borrowings 3,444  8,246 10,678 13,784  12,749
Long-term debt 7,930  8,073 8,225 8,392  11,457
Total interest expense 186,172  191,255 207,964 212,431  205,486
Net interest income 253,395  236,034 229,607 240,102  216,582
Provision for credit losses 15,000  17,000 18,000 10,000  20,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 238,395  219,034 211,607 230,102  196,582
Non-interest income     
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,182  7,840 6,989 6,307  5,911
Wealth management and trust fee income 3,730  3,964 4,009 4,040  3,699
Brokered loan fees 2,398  1,949 2,519 2,400  2,131
Investment banking and advisory fees 24,109  16,478 26,740 34,753  25,048
Trading income 7,896  5,939 5,487 5,786  5,650
Available-for-sale debt securities losses (1,886)   (179,581) 
Other 9,640  8,274 8,330 11,524  7,985
Total non-interest income 54,069  44,444 54,074 (114,771) 50,424
Non-interest expense     
Salaries and benefits 120,154  131,641 97,873 121,138  118,840
Occupancy expense 12,144  10,844 11,926 12,937  10,666
Marketing 3,624  5,009 4,454 5,863  5,996
Legal and professional 11,069  14,989 15,180 11,135  11,273
Communications and technology 24,314  23,642 24,007 25,951  22,013
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 5,096  5,341 4,454 4,906  5,570
Other 13,875  11,554 14,265 13,394  14,051
Total non-interest expense 190,276  203,020 172,159 195,324  188,409
Income/(loss) before income taxes 102,188  60,458 93,522 (79,993) 58,597
Income tax expense/(benefit) 24,860  13,411 22,499 (18,674) 16,935
Net income/(loss) 77,328  47,047 71,023 (61,319) 41,662
Preferred stock dividends 4,312  4,313 4,312 4,313  4,312
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders$73,016 $42,734$66,711$(65,632)$37,350


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
(dollars in thousands)
 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2024 YTD June 30, 2025 YTD June 30, 2024
 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate
Assets                   
Investment securities(2)$4,573,164$45,9993.93% $4,463,876$46,5654.10% $4,427,023$33,5842.80% $4,518,822$92,5644.01% $4,363,195$65,7282.79%
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 2,661,037 29,2184.40%  4,255,796 46,5744.44%  3,273,069 43,2335.31%  3,454,011 75,7924.43%  3,662,348 97,5885.36%
Loans held for sale  %  335 22.97%  28,768 6839.55%  167 22.97%  39,966 1,8679.40%
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,327,559 58,7074.42%  3,972,106 38,5273.93%  4,357,288 42,7223.94%  4,653,577 97,2344.21%  3,937,498 74,1773.79%
Loans held for investment(3) 18,018,626 306,1426.81%  17,527,070 296,0916.85%  16,750,788 301,9107.25%  17,774,206 602,2336.83%  16,636,438 600,2167.26%
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 278,035 %  272,758    263,145 %  275,411    256,541  
Loans held for investment, net 23,068,150 364,8496.34%  21,226,418 334,6186.39%  20,844,931 344,6326.65%  22,152,372 699,4676.37%  20,317,395 674,3936.68%
Total earning assets 30,302,351 440,0665.80%  29,946,425 427,7595.76%  28,573,791 422,1325.86%  30,125,372 867,8255.78%  28,382,904 839,5765.87%
Cash and other assets 1,117,118    1,157,184    1,177,061    1,137,040    1,117,763  
Total assets$31,419,469   $31,103,609   $29,750,852   $31,262,412   $29,500,667  
                    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                   
Transaction deposits$2,213,037$13,7312.49% $2,163,250$13,9082.61% $2,061,622$16,9823.31% $2,188,282$27,6392.55% $2,034,057$33,8403.35%
Savings deposits 13,727,095 134,2723.92%  13,357,243 133,5774.06%  11,981,668 143,1734.81%  13,543,190 267,8493.99%  11,695,673 279,9634.81%
Time deposits 2,361,525 26,7954.55%  2,329,384 27,4514.78%  1,658,899 21,1255.12%  2,345,543 54,2464.66%  1,689,112 43,0775.13%
Total interest bearing deposits 18,301,657 174,7983.83%  17,849,877 174,9363.97%  15,702,189 181,2804.64%  18,077,015 349,7343.90%  15,418,842 356,8804.65%
Short-term borrowings 306,176 3,4444.51%  751,500 8,2464.45%  927,253 12,7495.53%  527,608 11,6904.47%  919,670 25,5325.58%
Long-term debt 649,469 7,9304.90%  660,445 8,0734.96%  778,401 11,4575.92%  654,927 16,0034.93%  818,955 25,4436.25%
Total interest bearing liabilities 19,257,302 186,1723.88%  19,261,822 191,2554.03%  17,407,843 205,4864.75%  19,259,550 377,4273.95%  17,157,467 407,8554.78%
Non-interest bearing deposits 8,191,402    7,875,244    8,647,594    8,034,196    8,642,685  
Other liabilities 475,724    552,154    537,754    513,728    523,520  
Stockholders’ equity 3,495,041    3,414,389    3,157,661    3,454,938    3,176,995  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$31,419,469   $31,103,609   $29,750,852   $31,262,412   $29,500,667  
Net interest income $253,894   $236,504   $216,646   $490,398   $431,721 
Net interest margin  3.35%   3.19%   3.01%   3.27%   3.02%

(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures   
(dollars in thousands except per share data)2nd Quarter
2025		1st Quarter
2025		4th Quarter
2024		3rd Quarter
2024		2nd Quarter
2024
Net interest income$253,395 $236,034 $229,607 $240,102 $216,582 
      
Non-interest income 54,069  44,444  54,074  (114,771) 50,424 
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net 1,886      179,581   
Non-interest income, adjusted 55,955  44,444  54,074  64,810  50,424 
      
Non-interest expense 190,276  203,020  172,159  195,324  188,409 
FDIC special assessment       651  (462)
Restructuring expenses (1,401)     (5,923)  
Non-interest expense, adjusted 188,875  203,020  172,159  190,052  187,947 
      
Provision for credit losses 15,000  17,000  18,000  10,000  20,000 
      
Income tax expense/(benefit) 24,860  13,411  22,499  (18,674) 16,935 
Tax effect of adjustments 774      44,880  104 
Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted 25,634  13,411  22,499  26,206  17,039 
      
Net income/(loss)(1)$77,328 $47,047 $71,023 $(61,319)$41,662 
Net income/(loss), adjusted(1)$79,841 $47,047 $71,023 $78,654 $42,020 
      
Preferred stock dividends 4,312  4,313  4,312  4,313  4,312 
      
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders(2)$73,016 $42,734 $66,711 $(65,632)$37,350 
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders, adjusted(2)$75,529 $42,734 $66,711 $74,341 $37,708 
      
PPNR(3)$117,188 $77,458 $111,522 $(69,993)$78,597 
PPNR(3), adjusted$120,475 $77,458 $111,522 $114,860 $79,059 
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 46,215,394  46,616,704  46,770,961  46,608,742  46,872,498 
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share$1.58 $0.92 $1.43 $(1.41)$0.80 
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted$1.63 $0.92 $1.43 $1.59 $0.80 
      
Average total assets$31,419,469 $31,103,609 $32,212,087 $31,215,173 $29,750,852 
Return on average assets 0.99% 0.61% 0.88%(0.78)% 0.56%
Return on average assets, adjusted 1.02% 0.61% 0.88% 1.00% 0.57%
      
Average common equity$3,195,041 $3,114,389 $3,120,933 $2,945,238 $2,857,661 
Return on average common equity 9.17% 5.56% 8.50%(8.87)% 5.26%
Return on average common equity, adjusted 9.48% 5.56% 8.50% 10.04% 5.31%
      
Efficiency ratio(4) 61.9% 72.4% 60.7% 155.8% 70.6%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(4) 61.1% 72.4% 60.7% 62.3% 70.4%
      
Average earning assets$30,302,351 $29,946,425 $31,033,803 $29,975,318 $28,573,791 
Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.72% 0.60% 0.69%(1.52)% 0.71%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted 0.74% 0.60% 0.69% 0.86% 0.71%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.52% 2.75% 2.21% 2.59% 2.65%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted 2.50% 2.75% 2.21% 2.52% 2.65%

(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit). On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted.
(2) Net income/(loss), less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income/(loss), adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
