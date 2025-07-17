Taiwan Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Register an AAGR of 4.1% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in the Renewable Energy and Transport Infrastructure Sectors

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Taiwan to expand by 3.1% in real terms in 2025, supported by investment in leisure and hospitality, energy, and transport infrastructure projects.

According to Taiwan's Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), the construction industry's value-add grew by 1.9% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2024, preceded by YoY growth of 2.8% in Q3 and 2.8% in Q2 2024. According to the Ministry of the Interior (MoI), the floor area of construction licenses issued rose by 5.1% in the first three months of 2025, increasing from 7.9 million m2 in January-March 2024 to 8.9 million m2 in January-March 2025. This was preceded by annual growth of 6.7% in 2024.

In January 2025, NMDC Energy, a UAE-based energy and marine services company, was awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract by the local Taiwan Power Company (Taipower). This contract involves the installation of pipeline, shore approach works and dredging for the Tung-Hsiao Power Plant 2nd Stage Renewal Project. The project, valued at TWD36.3 billion ($1.1 billion), entails the design, construction, and installation of 111km of subsea pipeline between Taichung and Tung-Hsiao on Taiwan's west coast.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry in Taiwan is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the renewable energy and transport infrastructure sectors. In February 2025, the Executive Yuan, the executive branch of the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), approved a five-year, TWD5.5 billion ($172.9 million) plan to strengthen eight key railway bridges in Taiwan against earthquakes and floods. This project, led by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), will run from 2025 to 2029

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Taiwan, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Latest news and developments



4 Project analytics



5 Construction Market Data



6 Risk Profile



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvx9p3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.