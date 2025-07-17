Airport Security Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Cybersecurity Solutions Become Crucial in Protecting Airport Infrastructure, Fueling the $45+ Billion Industry

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Security Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Technology, By System, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Airport Security Market is valued at USD 17.1 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 11.5% to reach global sales of USD 45.5 billion in 2034



The Airport Security Market is a critical sector within the aviation industry, focusing on the provision of solutions that protect airports from security threats. This market encompasses a range of security technologies, including surveillance systems, access control systems, and threat detection systems, each tailored to specific airport layouts and operational requirements. The demand for advanced security solutions is driven by the need to ensure the safety and security of passengers, staff, and infrastructure.





The market is characterized by stringent security regulations, complex operational environments, and evolving threat landscapes. The focus is on delivering reliable, effective, and integrated security solutions that meet the demanding requirements of airport operators and security agencies. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), biometric technologies, and advanced sensor networks is transforming the airport security market.



In 2024, the Airport Security Market witnessed a significant push towards AI-powered threat detection and biometric technologies. There was a noticeable increase in the adoption of AI algorithms for real-time threat analysis and anomaly detection. Security providers focused on developing biometric identification systems, improving access control and passenger screening. The integration of advanced sensor networks, enabling real-time monitoring and situational awareness, enhanced the effectiveness of security operations.



Furthermore, there was a growing emphasis on developing cybersecurity solutions, protecting critical infrastructure from cyberattacks. The development of advanced perimeter security systems, improving the detection and prevention of unauthorized access, also saw increased investment. The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and robotic systems, enhancing surveillance and response capabilities, improved the efficiency of security operations.



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the Airport Security Market is expected to experience continued growth and innovation, driven by the increasing demand for integrated and intelligent security solutions. We anticipate further advancements in quantum sensing and communication technologies, enhancing the detection and countermeasures against advanced threats. The integration of autonomous security systems, enabling real-time decision-making and response, will improve the effectiveness of security operations. There will be a greater focus on developing security solutions compatible with future airport designs, including urban air mobility (UAM) hubs and smart airports.



The adoption of advanced data analytics and machine learning will enable predictive security and proactive threat mitigation. Furthermore, the market will see increased collaboration between security technology providers, airport operators, and government agencies to develop integrated and optimized security ecosystems. The integration of circular economy principles, focusing on energy efficiency and waste reduction, will also become more prevalent, aligning with the industry's sustainability goals.



Key Insights Airport Security Market

AI-Powered Threat Detection: Real-time threat analysis and anomaly detection through artificial intelligence.

Biometric Technologies: Improved access control and passenger screening.

Advanced Sensor Networks: Real-time monitoring and situational awareness.

Cybersecurity Solutions: Protecting critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.

Autonomous Security Systems: Real-time decision-making and response for improved security operations.

Terrorism and Security Threats: The need to protect critical infrastructure from evolving threats.

Stringent Security Regulations: Compliance with international and national security standards.

Increasing Passenger Traffic: The need for efficient and effective security measures.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in AI, biometrics, and sensor technologies.

Balancing Security and Efficiency: Implementing robust security measures without causing excessive delays and disruptions to operations.

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Airport Security market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024 - 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Airport Security.

Airport Security market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2024 - 2034.

Airport Security market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2024 - 2034.

Short and long-term Airport Security market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Airport Security market, Airport Security supply chain analysis.

Airport Security trade analysis, Airport Security market price analysis, Airport Security Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Airport Security market news and developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 17.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 45.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Fujitec Co. Ltd

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Kone Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler Holding AG

Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Wirtgen Group

Orona Group S. Coop.

VGSI Elevator LLC.

Teknic Elevators PPG Pvt. Ltd.

Sigma Elevator Company

Wittur Group

Canny Elevator Co. Ltd.

IFE Elevators Co. Ltd.

Doppler S.A.

SJEC Corporation

Wittur Group S.p.A.

Aljo Elevator

Express Lift Co. Ltd.

Shanghai STEP Electric Corporation

ZIEHL-ABEGG SE

LEHYER GmbH

VDA Group

Luceco Electric Company Ltd.

Ningbo Xinda Group Co. Ltd.

Airport Security Market Segmentation

By Technology

Access Control

Cybersecurity

Perimeter Security

Screening and Scanning

Surveillance

Real-Time Locating System (RTLS)

Other Technologies

By System

Metal Detectors

Fiber Optic Perimeter Intrusion

Backscatter X-Ray Systems

Cabin Baggage Screening Systems

Other Systems

By Application

Civilian and Commercial Airport

Military Airport

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xh9nla

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment