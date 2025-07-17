Breckenridge Distillery Launches Mock One: Bold, Premium Non-Alcoholic Alternatives to Whiskey, Tequila, Gin & Rum - Crafted for Everyone Who Loves a Great Drink

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery , an award-winning craft distillery and spirits brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is pleased to announce the launch of Mock One , a new line of non-alcoholic spirits. Mock One is not just another non-alcoholic spirit - it’s crafted by the team behind one of the most awarded craft distilleries in the United States. Backed by the expertise of the renowned Breckenridge Distillery, recipient of nine Icons of Whisky awards for excellence in quality, innovation, branding, and taste, Mock One brings the same uncompromising standards to the zero-proof category with spirit alternatives inspired by their award-winning whiskey, gin, rum and tequila.

Mock One offers a refined alternative to alcoholic beverages, providing sophisticated options for individuals who appreciate the tradition of expertly crafted cocktails. Whether sipping a smooth Old-Fashioned, enjoying a vibrant Margarita, or mixing a refreshing tonic, Mock One delivers the bold, nuanced flavors of traditional spirits without any compromise.

“At Breckenridge Distillery, we are dedicated to innovation without sacrificing taste,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “Mock One is our answer to the growing demand for premium, non-alcoholic drinks that truly capture the essence of the spirits people love. It’s about offering the same craftsmanship and depth of flavor that define our award-winning products that put Breckenridge Distillery on the map - just without the alcohol.”

Now available in Colorado retailers and nationwide online, Mock One brings the full-bodied experience of traditional spirits to everyone - from health-conscious consumers to mindful drinkers - without alcohol. Each expression is expertly crafted using Breckenridge Distillery’s award-winning blending techniques, delivering layered, complex flavors that feel remarkably authentic. Made with natural ingredients, every bottle captures the essence of real liquor, offering tasting notes such as:

Mock One Whiskey – oak, cinnamon, vanilla bean, honey

– oak, cinnamon, vanilla bean, honey Mock One Gin – juniper, Meyer lemon, kaffir lime, lavender

– juniper, Meyer lemon, kaffir lime, lavender Mock One Tequila – agave, vanilla bean, honey capsaicin

– agave, vanilla bean, honey capsaicin Mock One Rum – vanilla bean, brown sugar, cola nut, oak

Mock One is available for purchase online nationwide and at retailers across Colorado now, and will be in retailers nationwide this fall. For more information, visit drinkmockone.com or follow us on Instagram @drinkmockone .

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com . Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery . Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Mock One

Mock One is a premium line of non-alcoholic spirits from Breckenridge Distillery, created to deliver the complexity, depth, and experience of traditional spirits - without the alcohol. Designed by award-winning spirit experts and cocktail artisans, Mock One includes expressions inspired by whiskey, gin, tequila, and rum, offering bold and nuanced flavor profiles crafted for the modern, mindful drinker. Made to enjoy in a mocktail, Mock One allows consumers to savor the flavor of fine spirits with zero compromise. Born from Breckenridge Distillery’s commitment to innovation and quality, Mock One is redefining the non-alcoholic drinking experience for everyone - from the sober curious to cocktail connoisseurs.

Learn more at drinkmockone.com and follow on social @drinkmockone.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com . Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery .

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

