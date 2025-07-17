AuraQuantic Recognized as the Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group’s AI Maturity Matrix for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites, 2025

Pune, India, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the release of its latest whitepaper, “AI-Powered Intelligent Automation for Next-Generation Business Process Excellence - A User Guide.” The report introduces a first-of-its-kind AI maturity model tailored specifically for the iBPMS landscape, spotlighting AuraQuantic as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for 2025.

As enterprises accelerate their transition from automation to intelligence, QKS developed the QKS AI Maturity Curve, which offers a structured approach to assess whether BPM platforms are truly AI-native or merely retrofitting capabilities to remain competitive. The model evaluates vendors across five dimensions, including AI vision and roadmap, execution maturity, embedded generative AI, governance and transparency, and integration.

“AI maturity is the new frontier in process transformation,” said Kunal Pakhale, Senior Analyst at QKS Group. “Many vendors today talk about AI, but few operationalize it in ways that deliver real-time decisioning, contextual optimization, and autonomous orchestration. The AI Maturity Matrix helps cut through that noise by anchoring AI in real process value.”

AI Maturity: The Strategic Imperative for Next-Gen iBPMS Platforms

The QKS whitepaper reframes BPM transformation as a journey from static automation to dynamic, agentic process orchestration. The framework underscores the need for platforms to embed AI across the full process lifecycle design, execution, analysis, and continuous improvement.

Key AI capabilities evaluated in the report include:

Real-time analytics and ML-based process optimization

NLP-driven case management and unstructured data handling

Autonomous decisioning agents with closed-loop orchestration

Generative AI assistants for process modeling and content creation

Transparent AI governance and human-in-the-loop oversight

The research identifies AuraQuantic as the Most Valuable Pioneer due to its ability to deliver a no-code, AI-embedded automation framework where intelligence is not an afterthought but a foundational element. With machine learning, natural language processing, and real-time decision analytics natively integrated, AuraQuantic empowers organizations to adapt processes continuously in response to evolving business dynamics.

“AuraQuantic’s recognition as the Most Valuable Pioneer is not merely a reflection of product capabilities; it signifies a strategic milestone in how enterprises adopt and scale AI across their operational landscape. AuraQuantic exemplifies what it means to move from process execution to intelligent orchestration,” said Kunal Pakhale, Senior Analyst at QKS Group. “It’s not just the breadth of AI capabilities that sets the platform apart, but how seamlessly they work together, delivering autonomous yet governed automation that evolves in real time. AuraQuantic offers a glimpse into the future of agentic BPM systems, where AI doesn’t just assist, but proactively drives process excellence.”

“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering real business value to our customers through AI-driven process intelligence. We believe that technologies like generative AI and machine learning should not only be powerful but also practical, transparent, and accessible. Our goal is to ensure that every organization, regardless of size or industry, can harness intelligent automation to continuously adapt and thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.” Pablo Trilles, CEO, AuraQuantic.

The whitepaper is designed to guide CIOs, COOs, transformation leaders, and IT architects through vendor selection by aligning enterprise AI ambition with market capabilities.

Access the Report: To download the full whitepaper and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix, visit: AI Maturity Matrix iBPMS Market | AuraQuantic named MVP

AuraQuantic delivers advanced, AI-driven process automation and orchestration technology through a powerful No-Code platform. Since 2002, organizations worldwide have relied on AuraQuantic to streamline operations, accelerate digital transformation, and rapidly build custom applications that meet their evolving business demands.

