INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Investors Who Received Global Net lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares in Connection With Global Net Lease’s Acquisition of Necessity Retail in September 2023 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and class action firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of former investors of Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (“Necessity Retail”) who received shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (“Global Net Lease” or the “Company”) in connection with Global Net Lease’s acquisition of Necessity Retail on September 12, 2023 (“Merger”).

Global Net Lease describes itself as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that “focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the U.S., and Western and Northern Europe.” According to the Company, it focuses on “strategically-located commercial real estate properties,” which consist “primarily of mission-critical, single tenant net-lease assets.”

The offering materials for the Merger (“Offering Materials”) presented projections for the combined Company’s Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) for each year between 2024 and 2028. AFFO is a metric that REITs use to assess their ability to generate cash to support shareholder distributions. The Offering Materials presented AFFO projections for the combined Company of $399.8 million and $409.0 million for 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Since September 12, 2023, the date upon which Global Net Lease issued shares to former Necessity Retail investors, Global Net Lease’s share price has declined by over 33%. Girard Sharp’s investigation focuses on whether the Offering Materials may have included misrepresentations and omissions concerning the Company’s financial condition.

If you are a former Necessity Retail investor who received Global Net Lease shares in the September 2023 Merger and would like to discuss your claim, please email apolk@girardsharp.com or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We serve on the Plaintiffs’ executive committee in the recent spoofing litigation against JPMorgan Chase that settled for $60 million, a favorable resolution that the district court preliminarily approved in December 2021. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.