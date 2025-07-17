Barrick to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 11, 2025

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) will release its second quarter 2025 results before markets open on Monday, August 11, 2025 at approximately 6:00 AM EDT. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 AM EDT followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

Q2 2025 RESULTS Q2 Results release August 11, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC Live presentation and webcast August 11, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

The presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com and the webinar will remain online for later viewing.

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry — including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines — Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B’ and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX’.

