Travel Insurance Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Embedded Insurance Models Gain Traction, Streamlining Travel Coverage Purchases

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Insurance Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Type (Domestic, International), By Insurance Cover, By Coverage, By Distribution Channel, By End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Travel Insurance Market is valued at USD 27.9 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 15.9% to reach global sales of USD 105.6 billion in 2034







The Travel Insurance Market has become an indispensable part of the global travel ecosystem, offering protection against unforeseen risks such as trip cancellations, medical emergencies, lost luggage, and travel delays. Rising global travel volumes, increasing awareness about the financial risks associated with international travel, and the growing emphasis on health and safety have significantly boosted the adoption of travel insurance. Modern consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z travelers, are seeking comprehensive, flexible insurance solutions that cover not just traditional risks but also newer concerns like pandemics and climate-related disruptions.



Insurance companies are innovating rapidly by offering modular, customizable policies, integrating digital claims processing, and providing real-time assistance services through mobile apps. As governments, airlines, and tour operators increasingly mandate or encourage travel insurance, the market continues to expand across both leisure and corporate travel segments globally.



In 2024, the Travel Insurance Market witnessed strong growth, driven by the surge in international and domestic travel demand post-pandemic. Insurers introduced highly flexible "cancel for any reason" (CFAR) policies, micro-insurance for short trips, and expanded COVID-19 coverage options to reassure travelers. Digital platforms and mobile-first apps for seamless policy purchases, claims submissions, and 24/7 assistance services gained widespread adoption. Embedded insurance models, where travel insurance is bundled directly into flight, hotel, or event booking processes, became increasingly popular.



AI and machine learning tools were leveraged to personalize policy offerings, predict risks, and automate claims adjudication, enhancing customer satisfaction. Additionally, partnerships between insurers, online travel agencies (OTAs), and fintech platforms expanded distribution channels and improved accessibility. Despite inflationary pressures leading to rising premium costs, travelers showed a strong willingness to invest in comprehensive protection, making 2024 a year of continued innovation and consumer-centric evolution in the travel insurance sector.



Looking forward into 2025 and beyond, the Travel Insurance Market is expected to be shaped by deeper personalization, broader risk coverage, and technological innovation. AI-driven dynamic pricing models will offer real-time, risk-adjusted insurance premiums based on traveler profiles, destinations, and trip characteristics. Insurers will increasingly integrate ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) factors into policy design, rewarding eco-conscious travelers and offering sustainable travel insurance packages. Blockchain-based smart contracts may be explored for instant, automated claim payouts for flight delays and lost luggage incidents.



Expansion into emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa will provide significant growth opportunities as travel frequencies rise and middle-class populations expand. However, challenges around regulatory compliance, data privacy concerns, and balancing affordability with comprehensive coverage will require insurers to remain agile, customer-focused, and technologically innovative to sustain long-term growth and competitiveness.



Key Insights Travel Insurance Market

Growth of embedded insurance offerings is streamlining the travel insurance purchasing experience, with policies automatically bundled into booking platforms for flights, hotels, and tours, driving higher adoption rates across customer segments.

Expansion of customizable, modular insurance products is allowing travelers to personalize their coverage options, selecting add-ons like adventure sports coverage, pandemic-related cancellations, and extreme weather protection based on their specific trip needs.

Rising use of AI and machine learning in underwriting, pricing, and claims management is improving operational efficiency, enhancing risk prediction capabilities, and delivering faster, more personalized experiences for travel insurance customers.

Increasing demand for sustainable travel insurance products is emerging, with insurers offering rewards, discounts, or special coverage terms to eco-conscious travelers who opt for low-carbon transportation and environmentally responsible accommodations.

Development of blockchain-based claims automation solutions is gaining attention, enabling instant payouts for predefined travel disruption events such as flight delays, lost baggage, and trip interruptions without lengthy claims processes.

Growing awareness of the financial risks associated with travel disruptions, medical emergencies, and geopolitical uncertainties is driving higher adoption of travel insurance among leisure, corporate, and adventure travelers worldwide.

Surge in global travel activity post-pandemic, coupled with evolving traveler preferences for health and safety assurance, is fueling strong demand for comprehensive and flexible travel insurance policies.

Technological advancements in mobile apps, digital claims platforms, and AI-driven personalization are enhancing customer convenience, increasing travel insurance penetration, and improving overall service quality across the industry.

Increasing partnerships between insurers, online travel agencies, airlines, and fintech companies are expanding distribution networks, making travel insurance more accessible, integrated, and attractive to travelers at the point of sale.

Managing regulatory complexities across different regions, addressing consumer concerns around data privacy, and ensuring transparent communication about policy exclusions and claims processes remain critical challenges that insurers must navigate to build trust and sustain growth in a competitive travel insurance market.

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Travel Insurance market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024 - 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Travel Insurance.

Travel Insurance market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2024 - 2034.

Travel Insurance market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2024 - 2034.

Short and long-term Travel Insurance market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Travel Insurance market, Travel Insurance supply chain analysis.

Travel Insurance trade analysis, Travel Insurance market price analysis, Travel Insurance Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Travel Insurance market news and developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 27.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 105.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Allianz Global Assistance

American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Aviva plc

AXA S.A.

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection

Saga plc

HTH Worldwide

Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited

Medgulf

Travel Insurance Market Segmentation

By Type

Domestic

International

By Insurance Cover

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

By Coverage

Medical Expenses

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Property Damage

Other Coverages

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Other Distribution Channels

By End User

Senior Citizens

Corporate Travelers

Family Travelers

Education Travelers

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ginu1m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment