Arclaim Finance to Launch DeFi Staking Platform on July 15, Solving Liquidity Challenges for Crypto Investors

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem evolves rapidly, driven by innovation and the pursuit of liquidity. Staking, a popular method for cryptocurrency users to earn passive income, faces a persistent challenge: limited liquidity and untapped potential of staked assets. Arclaim, a pioneering decentralized staking platform, addresses these issues, offering users an optimized way to maximize earnings through staking. By leveraging advanced smart contracts and a user-centric approach, Arclaim redefines staking in the DeFi space, delivering higher returns, enhanced security, and unparalleled flexibility.





A New Era for Staking

Arclaim transforms how users interact with staked assets by combining robust technology with innovative earning mechanisms. Unlike traditional staking platforms, Arclaim not only facilitates high-yield staking but also integrates arbitrage opportunities, enabling users to earn from multiple streams. This dual-earning model, supported by carefully audited smart contracts, positions Arclaim as a leader in the DeFi ecosystem, appealing to both novice and seasoned investors.

"Arclaim empowers users to unlock the full potential of their crypto assets," says Josh Smith, spokesperson for Arclaim Finance. "By combining high-APR staking pools with arbitrage opportunities and a 98% profit-sharing model, we prioritize user earnings while ensuring safety and reliability."

How Arclaim Works

Arclaim operates through a seamless, secure, and efficient process designed to optimize user earnings. The platform’s proprietary system follows a structured approach:

Analysis of Staking Pools: Arclaim’s advanced algorithms scan the market to identify staking pools with high Annual Percentage Rates (APR) and strong arbitrage potential, ensuring users access the most lucrative opportunities. Deployment of Smart Contracts: Once optimal pools are identified, Arclaim deploys robust smart contracts to facilitate staking. These contracts securely lock user funds and efficiently distribute rewards. Profit Distribution Model: Arclaim distributes 98% of fees and profits back to users, retaining only 2%. This user-centric model maximizes earnings, setting Arclaim apart from competitors. Earnings Through Arbitrage: Beyond staking rewards, Arclaim’s smart contracts exploit price differences across pools, generating additional profits for users.

This streamlined process ensures users benefit from high returns, transparency, and ease of use, all while maintaining the highest standards of security.

Why Arclaim Stands Out

Arclaim distinguishes itself through innovative features that address the limitations of traditional staking platforms:

Higher Returns : By identifying high-APR pools and leveraging arbitrage, Arclaim consistently delivers superior returns compared to other decentralized applications (dApps).

: By identifying high-APR pools and leveraging arbitrage, Arclaim consistently delivers superior returns compared to other decentralized applications (dApps). User-Centric Profit Model : With 98% of profits returned to users, Arclaim prioritizes community financial growth, unlike platforms that retain significant portions of earnings.

: With 98% of profits returned to users, Arclaim prioritizes community financial growth, unlike platforms that retain significant portions of earnings. Safety and Reliability : Arclaim’s smart contracts undergo rigorous audits to ensure the security of user funds, fostering trust among users worldwide.

: Arclaim’s smart contracts undergo rigorous audits to ensure the security of user funds, fostering trust among users worldwide. Optimized Staking Experience: The platform’s intuitive interface simplifies staking, allowing users to monitor earnings and withdraw profits effortlessly.

These features make Arclaim a transformative solution, combining the best of DeFi innovation with a focus on user empowerment.

Who Benefits from Arclaim?

Arclaim caters to a diverse audience, from beginners exploring DeFi to experienced investors seeking advanced opportunities. Whether users aim to earn passive income through staking or capitalize on arbitrage, Arclaim’s user-friendly platform and transparent profit-sharing model make it an ideal choice. With a low entry barrier, users can start staking with minimal investment, democratizing access to high-yield opportunities in the DeFi space.

The Future of Staking

As DeFi continues to expand, Arclaim sets a new standard for decentralized staking platforms. By addressing liquidity challenges and maximizing user profits, the platform paves the way for a more efficient and inclusive staking experience. Arclaim’s innovative approach ensures users can optimize their assets while maintaining control and security.

The platform’s vision extends beyond staking. By integrating arbitrage opportunities and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Arclaim unlocks the full potential of crypto assets. As the DeFi ecosystem grows, Arclaim positions itself as a leader, offering a compelling solution for those seeking to enhance their financial future without compromising on reliability.

A Bright Future for DeFi Investors

Arclaim’s combination of safety, reliability, and high earning potential reshapes how users perceive staking. As more individuals explore DeFi, platforms like Arclaim play a pivotal role in empowering users to maximize their crypto investments. With its robust smart contracts, transparent profit model, and user-focused design, Arclaim invites investors to join a revolution in decentralized finance.

For those looking to earn more from their staked assets, Arclaim offers a secure and innovative platform to achieve financial goals. Whether new to staking or a seasoned investor, Arclaim provides the tools to take control of your crypto portfolio.

About Arclaim Finance

Arclaim Finance, based in Wellington, New Zealand, leads the charge in decentralized staking innovation. With a mission to optimize liquidity and earnings for crypto users, Arclaim combines advanced smart contracts with a user-centric profit model to redefine staking in the DeFi ecosystem. Visit arclaim.com to learn more and join the staking revolution.

