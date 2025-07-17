NFI’s New Flyer launches extended range option for Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus

The option adds up to 120 miles of range for longer service routes

ST. CLOUD, Minn., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), today unveils a major range-boosting innovation for its Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ 40-foot hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus (FCEB). The new optional hydrogen four-tank-module significantly extends vehicle and operational flexibility, adding 17.5 additional kilograms of onboard fuel capacity.

This announcement is being made in partnership with Humboldt Transit Authority in northern California, where the technology is already proving successful on challenging, steep, real-world routes. Humboldt was one of the first agencies to deploy the extended range option in its fleet, and its performance has exceeded expectations in both range and reliability.



“We are excited to be the first public transit agency in North America to adopt this extended range feature from New Flyer,” said Greg Pratt, General Manager, Humboldt Transit Authority. “Performance in both fuel economy and range has exceeded our expectations, enabling more dependable service for our community. We are proud to showcase New Flyer’s technology here and demonstrate how forward-thinking solutions can benefit both the environment and the people we serve.”

“Mobility solutions should work for every community, whether in rural counties or growing cities,” said Jennifer McNeill, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, New Flyer and MCI. “We are excited to offer this extended range feature to support our customers with longer service routes, more aggressive duty cycles, and harsher climates.”

The additional four transverse-mounted tanks supplement five standard onboard hydrogen tanks, providing approximately 50% additional fuel capacity and extending the vehicle range by as much as 120 miles1. With this feature, the Xcelsior CHARGE FC can cover longer routes and more demanding duty cycles more efficiently, reducing the need for frequent refueling and helping transit agencies streamline their operations.

“With zero-emission buses, range matters, and this upgrade is a game-changer,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “We’re driving innovation at NFI to ensure our zero-emission models match or outperform traditional propulsion modes in efficiency, reliability, and performance.”

New Flyer has been a pioneer in hydrogen fuel cell bus technology for decades and continues to push the boundaries of clean transit innovation. The enhanced Xcelsior CHARGE FC features a lighter, high-efficiency fuel cell power module, recyclable high-power batteries, improved waterproof battery enclosures, and a more powerful electric drive system with up to 90% energy recovery. To learn more, visit newflyer.com/FC.

¹ Based on data from the FTA Altoona Bus Testing Program report for the New Flyer XHE40, Report No. LTI-BT-R1808-P, conducted by the Larson Transportation Institute’s Bus Research and Testing Center at Penn State University. The average fuel efficiency of a similar bus configuration is 7 miles per kilogram. This, along with an increase of 17.5 kilograms of usable hydrogen fuel capacity, results in approximately 120 miles of additional range.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion-agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With nearly 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motorcoaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer, a wholly owned subsidiary of NFI Group, is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events of New Flyer and NFI Group, including certain forecasted driving range, fuel capacity and operating efficiencies relating to New Flyer’s new extended-range option for its Xcelsior CHARGE FCTM 40-foot hydrogen fuel cell-electric vehicle. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions and speak only as of the date of this press release, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including the expected energy consumption and vehicle range and that current results have been obtained under controlled conditions and limited “real-world” testing and may not be realized to the same extent or at all when the vehicle is driven in more “real-world” operating conditions by customers; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in NFI’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Due to the potential impact of these factors New Flyer and NFI disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

