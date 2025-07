Digi Power X Acquires Supermicro NVIDIA B200 Systems to Launch Tier 3 NeoCloud AI Infrastructure

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 30, 2025 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

MIAMI, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digi Power X Inc. (“Digi Power X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), a next-generation AI and digital infrastructure company, today announced the execution of a definitive purchase order with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Supermicro”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) to supply NVIDIA B200-powered systems for the launch of NeoCloud, Digi Power X’s Tier 3 modular artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure platform.

The Supermicro systems, pre-qualified for NVIDIA’s new Blackwell B200 GPUs, will be deployed inside Digi Power X’s proprietary ARMS 200 (AI-Ready Modular Solution) pods. The first live deployment will take place at the Company’s Alabama site, with operations set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“This marks a defining moment in our journey,” said Michel Amar, CEO of Digi Power X. “With Supermicro’s advanced B200 systems, we are now taking the steps to transition from infrastructure buildout to revenue generation. Our goal is to deliver Tier 3 AI-ready capacity equipped with the world’s most powerful GPUs for the generative AI era.”

AI Revenue Infrastructure Now Underway

Each megawatt (“MW”) of Digi Power X’s Tier 3 AI infrastructure is expected to generate significant recurring revenue through high-performance GPU cloud rentals across platforms such as Digi Power X’s NeoCloud portal.

“We are looking to finance growth with non-dilutive debt, backed by platform-driven AI compute revenue,” added Mr. Amar. “Our model is designed to deliver predictable cash flow, strong margins, and full equity retention for shareholders with a sub-three-year payback.”

Path to 55MW Tier 3 AI Deployment

Digi Power X is also advancing the design of the ARMS 300 platform, optimized for NVIDIA’s next-generation B300 chips. The Company’s 2026–2027 roadmap includes the development of 55MW of Tier 3 AI infrastructure.

First Mover Advantage in the AI Infrastructure Boom

Digi Power X is positioning itself to be among the first U.S. public companies to deploy and monetize NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture at cloud scale. Supermicro’s thermally efficient rack systems will serve as the foundation of Digi Power X’s Tier 3 modular deployments.

Following Alabama, additional ARMS 200 deployments are planned for Digi Power X’s Upstate New York sites.

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X (NASDAQ: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), is a vertically integrated AI and energy infrastructure company. Digi Power X designs and deploys modular Tier 3 data centers through its ARMS (AI-Ready Modular Solution) platform and offers enterprise-grade GPU compute through its NeoCloud portal, leveraging advanced NVIDIA GPU technology and secured energy infrastructure.

