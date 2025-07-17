Dubai-Based 7th Key Developers Unveils Nexara Tower with Acceptance of Digital Payments and Cryptocurrencies for Property Purchases





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Key, a real estate firm focused on urban luxury and Dubai's evolving skyline, today introduces the acceptance of digital payments and cryptocurrencies for property transactions. This approach offers practical flexibility for investors, supporting our commitment to integrating technology with thoughtful development. By simplifying the purchase process through secure, modern methods, we enable seamless transactions that align with the preferences of a connected global clientele.

This decision aligns with 7th Key's principle of Innovation with Value and our aim to broaden access to well-designed urban living, supported by personalized 24/7 customer care. By incorporating digital currencies, we extend our properties to a worldwide audience familiar with digital assets, ensuring that geographic boundaries do not limit opportunities. With input from an advisory board of technology experts, 7th Key pursues projecxts that blend innovation with everyday utility, creating spaces where form and function coexist harmoniously.

"We welcome the addition of digital payments and cryptocurrencies to our purchasing options," said Nuwan Karunanayake, General Manager of 7th Key. "This provides clear benefits in flexibility and convenience for our investors, while highlighting our focus on technology to enhance value and living experiences in Dubai's active market. We continue to combine luxury with accessibility, designing homes that offer elegance and practicality for diverse residents. Our goal is to foster environments where residents can thrive, supported by responsive service and forward-thinking features."

Nexara Tower in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), District 11, represents 7th Key's initial project in Dubai's real estate sector, integrating contemporary design with lasting appeal to foster meaningful spaces. Our approach centers on functionality, comfort, and sustainability, with features like large windows for natural light and views, and adaptable balconies for relaxation or greenery. Thoughtful elements such as integrated smart systems and communal areas encourage a sense of connection. As a community anchor, the project emphasizes community-focused spaces and connections to urban resources, presented with refined aesthetics and reliable features that prioritize daily well-being.

Through this integration of digital payments and cryptocurrencies, 7th Key advances practical innovation in real estate, shaping how properties are acquired and lived in Dubai and further afield. We look forward to welcoming investors who share our vision for purposeful urban living.

About 7th Key:

7th Key is a visionary real estate development company shaping Dubai's skyline with a focus on urban luxury. Guided by an experienced team, we emphasize community living, elegant design, functionality, and sophisticated urban environments. We specialize in off-plan units that reflect refined urban living, merging simplicity, class, and elegance with spacious, curated settings. Our mission is to evolve the idea of luxury by opening premium, stylish urban spaces to a wider audience, establishing 7th Key as a presence in contemporary urban sophistication in Dubai and beyond.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, please contact:

Phone: +971 54 309 8646

Email: media@7thkeys.com

Website: www.7thkeys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f746baba-4469-4236-9696-e91556d362a9