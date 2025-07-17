As XRP/BTC surges, DOT Miners launches multi-currency profit model to attract new investors

London, UK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) prices have continued to strengthen recently, and the overall popularity of the crypto market has rebounded significantly. Against this background, cloud mining platform DOT Miners announced the upgrade of the platform's profit model, launching a "multi-currency smart mining" structure covering mainstream assets such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, SOL, and officially launched a full-currency contract incentive plan, aiming to provide new and old users with a more robust and flexible asset appreciation channel.

The new model allows users to automatically allocate computing power to multiple currencies when purchasing any mining contract, reducing the risk of single-currency fluctuations and improving the stability of daily income. The platform said that this move is a positive response to the current market trend and a key part of its long-term optimization of user experience and reward structure.

"We have observed that users prefer to combine strategies to hedge against drastic price changes of a single coin when facing high volatility. The new structure of DOT Miners not only simplifies operations, but also optimizes the path to profit." —— Arun, CEO of DOT Miners

To cooperate with this upgrade, DOT Miners has simultaneously optimized the contract design. The platform currently supports the following contracts, covering different budgets and cycle preferences:

Contract plan overview:

Novice Miner



Investment amount: $100 | Cycle: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5

Expiration income: $100 + $7

Starter Miner



Investment amount: $500 | Cycle: 7 days | Daily income: $6

Expiration income: $500 + $42

Pro Miner



Investment amount: $3,100 | Cycle: 20 days | Daily income: $42.47

Expiration income: $3,100 + $849.4

Prime Miner



Investment amount: $10,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily income: $155

Expiration income: $10,000 + $6,200

Quantum Miner



Investment amount: $150,000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $3,000

Expiration income: $150,000 + $135,000

All contracts support multi-currency computing pool participation, and income is automatically settled on a daily basis. After each income is received, users can enter the platform to choose to reinvest in the contract or initiate a withdrawal operation. The new version of the "Income Record Center" has been launched simultaneously on the platform background to help users clearly track daily returns and contract cycle progress.

DOT Miners also emphasized that all contract income comes from real computing power allocation and node calculation returns, and is equipped with cold wallet isolation storage and multiple risk control mechanisms to ensure the safety of funds.

About DOT Miners



Founded in 2020, DOT Miners is a global cloud mining platform focused on stable income and green computing power applications. The platform provides users with safe, efficient and sustainable digital asset mining solutions through data centers covering the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia and other regions. To date, DOT Miners has served millions of registered users in more than 120 countries and regions around the world.

