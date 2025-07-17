CareCloud Launches AI-Driven, Fully Integrated Dermatology EHR to Streamline Workflows and Enhance Patient Care

SOMERSET, N.J., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in healthcare technology and generative AI solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced the launch of its fully integrated, AI-driven dermatology EHR, designed to streamline clinical workflows and collections, while enhancing patient engagement and improving financial outcomes for dermatology practices.

"Our fully integrated, AI-driven dermatology EHR empowers practices with modern tools that are developed for the unique practice workflows and needs of busy dermatology groups, and designed to enhance their efficiency, accuracy, and financial performance," said Hadi Chaudhry, Co-CEO of CareCloud. "With dermatology services representing a $9 billion segment of the U.S. healthcare market, there’s a clear need for smarter, more efficient technology. By replacing outdated, fragmented systems, with our fully integrated AI-driven system, we are helping dermatologists streamline workflows and focus more on patient care."

“CareCloud’s Dermatology EHR provides many operational benefits,” said Dr. Neil Houston, dermatologist at Integrated Dermatology of Brookline. “The system helps reduce administrative time, streamline patient documentation, and improve billing efficiency—all of which contribute to my stronger overall practice performance.”

CareCloud’s Dermatology EHR combines AI-driven documentation, advanced image management, and seamless integration with practice management, RCM, and telehealth into a single cloud-based platform. By eliminating outdated, fragmented systems, it reduces administrative burdens, enhances efficiency, and accelerates revenue from patient intake to final reimbursement. Scalable and secure, it adapts to the needs of solo practitioners, group practices, and multi-location clinics. With dermatology services representing an estimated $9 billion segment of the U.S. healthcare market in 2024, CareCloud’s AI-driven Dermatology EHR and RCM platform is well-positioned to support this growing specialty.

Key Features of CareCloud’s End-to-End Dermatology EHR include:

AI-Powered Charting & Customizable Templates – Reduce documentation time with customized, AI-driven dermatology templates for acne, eczema, psoriasis, melanoma, and more.

Advanced Image Management & Annotation – Seamlessly upload, track, and annotate high-resolution images within patient records.

Integrated Telehealth & Patient Portal – Enhance patient engagement with virtual consultations, online scheduling, and secure messaging.

Optimized Billing & Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) – Maximize reimbursements with dermatology-specific coding, automated claim scrubbing, and cosmetic procedure billing.

Seamless Interoperability – Connect with labs, pharmacies, and third-party systems for a unified practice experience.

End-to-End Integration with CareCloud’s Ecosystem – A single platform that integrates EHR, practice management, RCM, analytics, and compliance tools to optimize the entire patient journey.

Availability & Demo

CareCloud Dermatology EHR is now available for dermatology providers nationwide. To learn more or schedule a personalized demo, visit carecloud.com/specialties/dermatology or contact 1-877-342-7517.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com.

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Co-Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com